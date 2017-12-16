PHUKET: Pre-orders for nine Phuket best pineapples are now being taken, with the price mark being set at just over B15,000.

Saturday 16 December 2017, 09:58AM

All together 109 pineapples will be on offer, nine of which will be priced at B15,430 each due to their special packaging including a half-baht weight gold pineapple pendant, with the remaining 100 being sold at prices starting from B1,543.

It is estimated that the sale of the special pineapples will bring income of around B300,000.

The sale of the pineapples was revealed at a press conference held on Thursday (Dec 14) by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong at the Governor’s House.

Joining Gov Norraphat at the event was managing director of Phuket Pracharat Rak Samakkhee Co Ltd Weerachai Pranweerapaiboon.

Speaking at Thursday’s event, Gov Norraphat said, “Over the years, the amount of agricultural land on Phuket has decreased dramatically leading to an increase in the prices of agriculture products.

“This is especially the case for Phuket pineapples which are called the ‘Queen of Andaman Fruit’. Phuket pineapples are unique due to their large cylinder shape, deep eyes, their sweetness and crispness, vibrant yellow colour and unique scent,” Gov Norraphat explained.

“Furthermore, Phuket pineapples must be free of pesticides meaning they are an organic product,” Gov Norraphat added.

“The sale of these best Phuket pineapples is being handled by Phuket Pracharat Rak Samakkhee Co Ltd under the theme ‘Ong Lai 2018 Po Pi Peng An’, and this event being held today is to announce that pre-orders for these special pineapples are now being taken.

“Ong Lai” is Hokkien, a Chinese dialect, and means pineapple, and the fruit is used in paying homage to deities and ancestors during Chinese New Year. Worshippers believe it will bring them good fortune,” he said.

Mr Weerachai added, “In November last year, one hundred Phuket pineapples were available to pre-order for B1,543 each. All 100 pineapples were handed out before Chinese New Year in February this year. The campaign was very successful with more than B300,000 generated from the fair.

“However, this year is very special as Gov Norraphat opened an organic pineapple farm within the compounds of Governor's House,” Mr Weerachai said.

“The objective of the fair is to inspire agriculturists to grow original Phuket pineapples as there is now only 2,200 rai of land dedicated to growing this unique product.

“The sufficient economy philosophy of King Rama 9 is used in developing and supporting income for agriculturists,” Mr Weerachai explained.

“Local Phuket people used pineapples for worship during Chinese New Year with the belief that it will bring good luck. I hope this year people will be pre-ordered the best Phuket pineapples the same as they did last year,” Mr Weerachai added.