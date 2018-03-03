‘Phuket’s Best Burger’ competition 2018: ‘Showcase of the Immortals’

Everyone loves a great burger. The perfect ratio of burger to bun, the selection of choice ingredients and the overall personality of the “Burger Maestro” are all major factors in determining whether any hamburger is worthy of being declared Phuket’s Best Burger.

Now in its fourth year, the “Phuket’s Best Burger” competition has become one of the island’s most loved events. This year Phuket’s Best Burger will be getting “burgerliscious” at Phuket Boat Lagoon on Saturday, March 24 from 4-10pm.

The event will see scores of restaurateurs and chefs competing to see whose burger will reign supreme and named Phuket’s Best Burger for 2018 – this will truly be a “Showcase of the Immortals”.

Jay Leshark struck upon the idea for the event while working with Phuket Live radio and surfing the Phuket airwaves with his weekend brunch radio show in 2013. He was looking for an event that would be something different for Phuket, something to do with food and, most importantly, something fun!

“I honestly never thought it would get as big as it has,” said Jay. “It was just a crazy idea I had which has grown over the past four years.

“It was the history of burgers that also really interested me,” Jay continued,

“burgers can be traced back to 1209 when Genghis Khan’s army needed food that could be carried on their mounts and eaten easily with one hand while they rode, ground meat was the perfect choice, and if it’s good enough for Genghis Khan then who are we to argue?”

After a couple of years of planning, which really meant going around Phuket eating burgers and studying burger competitions around the world, the inaugural Phuket event was held in March of 2015 and the first ever winner was Xana Beach Club. In 2016 Kata Rocks prevailed and then last year Thavorn Beach Village & Spa won.

This year’s event is set to be the biggest and best ever. The venue at Phuket Boat Lagoon is fabulous and there are some awesome sponsors, including some such as Class Act Media who have been with the event since the start.

The event will feature some great children’s activities organised by Rainbow Trout Creativity, who are opening The Harbour School in April. Hooters will also be showcasing an amazing cooking demonstration and their lovely Hooters girls will be performing a couple of dance routines.

But what does the winner get? Well not only do they get bragging rights for a whole year and the Phuket’s Best Burger trophy, they also receive a host of other prizes from the amazing sponsors.

The prize fund is already over B250,000 which includes a huge B180,000 worth of advertising from Class Act Media and B25,000 worth of BBQ equipment from The BBQ Shop. The other sponsors are, Real Life Phuket, Rainbow Trout Creativity, Image Asia and Hooters.

So make sure you get down to Phuket Boat Lagoon on Saturday, March 24 from 4-10pm and join in this fabulous event for the whole family.

Email: phuketsbestburger@gmail.com

Web: facebook.com/PhuketsBestBurger

Call: 086 943 7840

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud sponsors of this event.