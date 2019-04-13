PHUKET: The island’s top officials began the Songkran festivities today (Apr 13) with the offering of traditional water blessings to the elderly and the offering of alms to monks.

culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 April 2019, 12:41PM

At Saphan Hin at 7am, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presided over a merit-making ceremony to give alms to the elderly. Joining him was Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwannaphapana and Phuket Vice Governors Prakob Wongmaneerung and Thanyawat Chanpinit, along with a host of other leading officials and representatives from the Red Cross and other organisations and members of the public.

The merit-making ceremony saw participants bathe Buddha images with water, provide offerings of rice and dried foods to 139 monks and nuns, and release birds as part of the activities to honour and cherish life.

The leading abbot at the ceremony this morning, Phra Rachasirimuni, noted, “The sharing of water in the Songkran festival in Thailand means giving peace to each other. With peace of mind is the presence of Kuti Matosang, having a cool spirit with virtue, having patience, helping each, living together with happiness and sacrifice.”

Governor Phakaphong said, “The one thing that Thai people are proud of, besides being Thai, is the good culture of Thai people, such as making merit, giving alms to monks, offering water blessings to the elderly and expressing gratitude to those who bring propseruty to your life.

“And this must be instilled in our children and youths, to make a good tradition stay with Thailand for a long time,” he said.

“I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of Phuket, to thank the people of Phuket… And on Thai New Year’s Day, everyone should be happy, healthy and complete throughout the year and forever.”