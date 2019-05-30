PHUKET: People across Phuket, including tourists, are invited to join the official celebrations to commemorate the birthday of Queen Suthida on Monday (Jun 3).

culture

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 May 2019, 02:43PM

All government offices and private businesses are invited to join the celebrations with their own activities from Jun 1-10. Image: NNT

All government offices and private businesses are invited to join the celebrations with their own activities from Jun 1-10. Image: NNT

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung announced at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 29) that a range of official activities will be held across the island in honour of Queen Suthida’s birthday.

All people are invited to join the official celebrations, which will begin at 7am on Monday at Phuket Provincial Hall with a merit-making ceremony involving 41 monks and novices – in respect of Queen Suthida celebrating her 41st birthday, V/ Gov Prakob said.

“At 8:30am, people will be invited sign books of commemorations for the Queen’s Birthday, and at 7pm there will be a candle-lighting ceremony for the Queen,” he added.

In addition, there will be other public benefit activities held across Phuket from Jun 1-10, such as the “Volunteer Canal Development” project to clear the Bang Tao Canal in Cherng Talay, Thalang, organised by the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), V/Gov Prakob said.

There will also be a mobile blood-donation clinic set up at Provincial Hall, and the release of 1 million baby lobsters into coastal waters near the Phuket Aquarium at Cape Panwa, he noted.

All people are invited to sign books of commemorations for Her Majesty’s birthday, V/.Gov Prakob said yesterday.

An official at the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department told The Phuket News today that the books will be available only at Provincial Hall, and only on June 3, from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Meanwhile, many private businesses and enterprises are expected to host their own activities in honour of the auspicious occasion.

“All government agencies are asked to adorn their buildings in yellow as well as purple (the royal colour of the Queen).

“This includes cloths and lights, and setting up images of Her Majesty where people can pay their respects,” he said.

Local administrations were also asked adorn major roads through their areas with yellow and purple decorations, and images of Her Majesty.

“Government officials attending the ceremonies on June 3 must wear their white uniforms, while the general public is asked to yellow,” V/Gov Prakob said.