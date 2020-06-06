BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket beaches to open on June 9

PHUKET: All Phuket beaches will open next Tuesday (June 9), Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced today (June 6).

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourismpatong
By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 June 2020, 01:27PM

Beaches to open next Tuesday (June 9) Phuket Governor announced. Photo: PR Phuket

The re-opening of beaches was approved at today’s meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall.

The announcement was then posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) on its official Facebook page.

Guidelines for beach-goers and business operators are to follow, but it has already been announced that social distancing will be a must.

Through the same post PR Phuket announced the re-opening of Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO). Limited services will be available from June 8, all services will be available from June 22. Driving schools are to open as well.

Of note, earlier today the Bangkok Post reported that the Department of Health (DOH) is going to push for measures to curb the number of visitors to beaches and other tourist spots.

DOH Director-General Panpimol Wipulakorn said that local organisations should also come up with measures to control the number of visitors to beaches in their respective provinces to prevent overcrowding. Tourists and workers in the service industry should also be required to wear masks while on the beaches, Dr Panpimol said.

Enough hand sanitisers should also be provided for beach-goers while toilets and bathrooms on beachfronts should be cleaned every two hours, she said, adding that visitors must check in and out at beaches so they can be traced, among other measures.

ThorFinger | 06 June 2020 - 14:33:29 

Thank you Phuket Govt.
Finally commonsense has prevailed.
I will be straight down to a beach and don't worry, i'll be as far away from anyone else that i can be. Certainly further away than in our local packed supermarket.

Kurt | 06 June 2020 - 14:11:04 

Toilets and bathrooms at Phuket beaches?? Great joke. See my comment about  non connected shower stand on Naiharn beach. Regimental check in- and out beaches, Face masks at beach?  Drama queens. A continuing Orwell happening. Foreign tourist not come to Thailand Phuket.

friend | 06 June 2020 - 14:00:14 

too late i already booked to go to pattaya tomorrow

LALALA | 06 June 2020 - 13:57:52 

.....adding that visitors must check in and out at beaches so they can be traced...simply keep the beaches closed than, as simple as that.

ericphuket | 06 June 2020 - 13:48:34 

And the airport?
Travel between provinces without quarantine in Phuket on return?
These are also necessary decisions if you want to have domestic travelers.

 

