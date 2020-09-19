Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket beaches closed as foreigner rescued from storm surf

PHUKET: Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has declared all beaches in the Rawai area, including Nai Harn and Yanui beaches, closed for safety reasons after a foreign man was rescued at Ao Sane this morning (Sept 19).

weatherSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 19 September 2020, 01:28PM

A foreign man was rescued at Ao Sane in Rawai this morning (Sept 19). Photo: Rawai Municipality via Aroon Solos

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos told The Phuket News that he was informed by a waiter at a local restaurant at about 10am that a foreign man had entered the water at Ao Sane and was unable to make it back to shore.

Lifeguards were soon at the scene and safely brought the foreign man back to the beach.

Mayor Aroon declined to identify the foreign man rescued.

“I have now ordered to close all the beaches in the Rawai area, including Nai Harn Beach, Yanui Beach, and other beaches, especially Ao Sane, which needs have special focus on it.” he said.

“Lifeguards have posted red flags to ban all people from the beach already," Mayor Aroon added.

Lifeguards at Patong Beach have already closed all the beaches in their area.

“Patong Beach and other beaches in the Patong area have been closed to swimmers since Friday,” Patong Surf Life Saving Chief Mr Somprasong Sangchart told The Phuket News today.

“When the weather is better, we will open the beaches to swimmers again,” he added.

All the major beaches on the central west coast have also been closed to swimmers for safety reasons.

"All beaches in our area, Surin Beach, Bang Tao beach and other beaches, are closed today. We will reopen them when the weather improves,” MaAnn Samran, Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), confirmed.

“We have posted red flags on the beaches to let people know they are closed, so please do not go into the water,” he added.

BigA | 19 September 2020 - 16:22:28 

Don't risk your own life for somebody to want's to commit suicide !
Horst

 

