THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket’s beach-touring croc still waiting for a new home

PHUKET: The female crocodile caught offshore from Layan Beach, on Phuket’s west coast, in July remains held at the marine life research centre in Thalang, now more than a month after experts confirmed that the reptile is a saltwater species.

marineanimalsenvironment
By Tavee Adam

Wednesday 7 November 2018, 10:06AM

The crocodile is in good health, but remains in a pen in marine wildlife research centre in northern Phuket. Photo: Phuket Fisheries Dept

The crocodile is in good health, but remains in a pen in marine wildlife research centre in northern Phuket. Photo: Phuket Fisheries Dept

The crocodile gained attention after first being spotted at Yanui Beach, at the southern end of the island, and then eluding capture for 11 days as it toured the beaches along Phuket’s west coast, including the tourist-popular Kata and Karon beaches, and was even spotted just south of Patong.

The amphibian was finally snared in nets by the ‘Kraithong Lumnamtapi’ team of experts from the Department of Fisheries in Surat Thani, brought to Phuket especially to catch the reptile, at about 5:30am on July 29. (See story here.)

The crocodile, measuring about 2.3 metres long and weighing about 150 kilograms, now awaits a decision by Department of Fisheries officials in Bangkok as to where she will go next.

Of note, the male mixed-species crocodile ‘Leypang’ caught at Leypang Beach, right next to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, in September last year is now kept at Phuket Zoo.

“The crocodile is still being kept at the marine life research centre at Baan Laem Sai in Mai Khao under the care of the Phuket Fisheries office,” Phuket Fisheries Chief Kowit Kao-ian confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday (Nov 6).

QSI International School Phuket

“She is fine, and still eating chicken as usual,” he added.

“The Phuket Fisheries office is still waiting for an order from our central office before we can release her. They are thinking about where is the most appropriate place that the crocodile should go to stay,” Chief Kowit explained.

Chief Kowit also noted that he understood that the process of deciding what is to be done with the crocodile appears to be taking a long time.

“I cannot tell you when we will know, but I am trying to speed them up because the marine life research centre also needs to use the place where the crocodile is being kept for caring for other marine life,” he said.

“For me, I would like to move her as fast as possible to the proper place, but I have to wait for the order from our head office,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 07 November 2018 - 15:10:14 

This croc  not needs a new thai home. Just release it. It can perfectly well take care itself. What money making program is behind this crazy nonsense 'keeping' affair? The 'home' of this croc is the sea, not a thai  hold.

Kurt | 07 November 2018 - 14:06:26 

A good example of thai cruelty thinking ( look around in thai Zoo's to confirm). This salt water croc should have been taken by boat to open sea and released long time ago. Who makes money of the present bad situation? Sure it is about money. Not about the croc's  situation. Governor should ORDER to release the croc in open sea.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic
Injured dolphin recovered at Phuket beach
Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches
One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
Injured sea turtle found washed up on Phuket beach
300 endangered turtles found dead off Mexico beach
Injured turtle rescued at Kamala
Dolphin in care after beach stranding off Phuket
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
Young turtles rescued from broken Phuket fishing nets
Phuket fishing exclusion-zone maps get overhaul
Plastic not fantastic: ‘End the reliance’
Dead whale sparks marine fears
India’s sea turtle warriors
Fingers off whale sharks, biologist says

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
ZUMA Restaurant
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Go Air
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation

 