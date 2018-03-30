The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket beach smokers to be warned at Surin

PHUKET: Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief MaAnn Samran has assured that signs will posted at Surin Beach to warn tourists and other visitors to not smoke on the beach and to not drop their cigarette butts on the sand.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 31 March 2018, 10:00AM

Mr MaAnn said he was unaware of how bad the problem of cigarette butt litter at Surin Beach was until The Phuket News sent him photos of how many butts had been picked up by a reader at the beach in just 30 minutes earlier this week.

“Thank you to The Phuket News for informing us. It is not correct to drop butts on beach. It makes the beach look dirty,” Mr MaAnn said yesterday afternoon (Mar 30).

“Today I asked officials here at Cherng Talay OrBorTor to contact Patong Municipality and have four warning signs made in the same design as used at Patong. The signs will be installed as soon as we can,” he added.

However, Mr MaAnn confirmed their will be no penalties enforced on those found smoking on or littering on Surin Beach.

“As we have no law to enforce like at Patong Beach, we can only post warning signs and ask for people’s co-operation,” he said.

“We will also set up two smoking areas to encourage people to smoke there and not on the beach,” he added.

Patong Beach is the only beach in Phuket where are a smoking ban is in force under laws enforced by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

Under the DMCR’s campaign, it is illegal to smoke cigarettes – and in Thailand that includes vaping (see story here) – at 24 beaches in the country.

Any persons caught breaking the law face a fine of up to B100,000 or even up to a year in jail. (See story here.)

 

 
Timothy | 02 April 2018 - 08:14:50

But, dumping raw sewage on the the beach is okay? The roads all around Bang Tao are a total disaster, and have been for years. The land behind Surin beach, which is adjacent to some of the most expensive hotels in Phuket, looks like a landfill or quarry, and Ma-Ann thinks it's the cigarette butts make things look dirty!

Editor | 01 April 2018 - 13:44:52

A hiccup in getting comments cleared through yesterday - all comments should be cleared through now - if you don't see your comment, please try again

marcher | 01 April 2018 - 12:00:39

my comment yesterday disappeared! Why?

BenPendejo | 31 March 2018 - 18:45:57

Kinda surprising that the only beach in Phuket where you're not supposed to smoke is Patong...the dirtiest beach around...but it is OK to puff and stuff your butts everywhere else.  Also, I don't think Ma-Ann is correct about there being no laws to enforce littering, but it wouldn't matter anyways as no laws are enforced anywhere anyway.  Glad he is at least getting signs for people to...

Kurt | 31 March 2018 - 14:38:04

One must have a very thick skin and be complete off the world, talking about cigarette butts while 'his' whole Thalang/Surin OrBorTor for years is a environmental mess.
Nothing managed, nothing fixed, nothing improves.
No enforcement of any law or regulations.
What are you if you hide behind cigarette butts?

marcher | 31 March 2018 - 13:08:28

Of course in the good old days when one could relax in a lounger with a parasol to keep the sun off and a table for your beer or lunch there was also a coconut shell for your butts. The vendors would empty these as well as generally keep the beach clean. How things have gone downhill in the last 4 years

