Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

PHUKET: A small cleanup by just seven people at Mai Khao yesterday (May 25) saw some 40kg of marine debris and trash recovered from the beach in just two hours.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 26 May 2020, 11:54AM

The small team collected more than 40kg of trash, mostly marine debris, from the beach in just two hours. Photo: Sirinath National Park

The cleanup was organised by officers from Phuket’s Sirinath National Park, park chief Natthawat Nuisriram explained to The Phuket News.

The cleanup began at 10am, with five park officers taking part and two local residents lending a hand, he explained.

“They collected about 40kg of garbage, mainly marine debris such as plastic and glass, pieces of foam, plastic water bottles and pieces of discarded fishing nets.

“About 80% of the garbage collected had been washed ashore from the sea, pushed onto the beach by the wind and waves,” Chief Natthawat explained.

Social distancing was maintained by the group while clearing the beach, he added.

“Even with the beaches here closed and tourism activities stopped due to the COVID-19 situation, beach trash remains a problem due to ongoing human behaviour.

“Nature can restore itself, but we must stop our selfish behaviour. Please stop allowing trash to go into the ocean, and make sure you do not leave any rubbish behind when you visit the beach after tourism activities are allowed to resume,” he said.

“People should start to incorporate the five Rs of Respect, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Restore in their daily lives, and especially at home,” Chief Natthawat said.

“It is a better way to live, and results in less garbage in the ocean and on the beach,” he said.