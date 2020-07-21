Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket based Yan shows No Mercy as he takes UFC crown

Phuket based Yan shows No Mercy as he takes UFC crown

MMA: It has been a long journey from Siberia to UFC glory in Abu Dhabi for Petr Yan but the Phuket-based MMA fighter has finally realised his goal of becoming UFC bantamweight champion.

MMA
By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 24 July 2020, 09:00AM

Petr Yan, who trains at Tiger Muay Thai gym in Chalong, is now tied for the longest winning streak in UFC bantamweight history. Photo: AFP

Petr Yan, who trains at Tiger Muay Thai gym in Chalong, is now tied for the longest winning streak in UFC bantamweight history. Photo: AFP

Yan, whose fighting name is “No Mercy”, claimed the vacant UFC bantamweight title after he defeated the legendary Jose Aldo with a fifth-round stoppage in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on July 12.

The 27-year-old Yan, originally from Yekaterinburg in eastern Russia, has been based at the Tiger Muay Thai & MMA training camp in Chalong for the past six years under the tutelage of coach John Hutchinson.

He contested the vacant bantamweight title with Aldo after the previous holder Henry Cejudo surprisingly announced his retirement following a successful title defense over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 on May 8.

The fight was relatively evenly contested for the first three rounds before Yan upped his game and turned on the style in the final two rounds. In the fifth, he held Aldo up against the cage and dropped him with hard punches, including two big uppercuts, before unleashing a ferocious onslaught until referee Leon Roberts stepped in to stop the fight.

A good knockout’

Yan landed 194 significant strikes during the bout with Aldo, the most in a single fight in the history of the UFC bantamweight division, including an impressive 62 significant strikes in the final round – more than Aldo had absorbed in his nine previous UFC fights.

“In the beginning, I wanted to put pressure on him, make him tired and then start attacking after the third round. That’s exactly what happened,” Yan said post-fight through an interpreter.

UWC Thailand

“In the first and second round, he had hard punches and low kicks. I waited and pressured him. After the second round, I started to work. It was a good knockout. I liked it,” he added.

Yan joins current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as only the second Russian fighter to win a UFC title and is now tied for the longest winning streak in UFC bantamweight history. He is targeting Aljamain Sterling for his next fight.

Lost in translation

When Yan first arrived at the Tiger Muay Thai camp in Phuket six years ago there were clear language and communication barriers.

“When we first met he had no English and I had a very thick Irish accent that anyone had trouble with. We actually laughed because we didn’t know what we were each saying,” coach Hutchinson told The South China Morning Post.

“But we didn’t need it. I knew from that day this kid was something special. I wrote down in my notes from that day that he’d be world champion and I actually showed him that here in Abu Dhabi to remind him how far he has come.”

Those motivational words coupled with tremendous talent and desire to work hard and achieve have fared very well for Yan so far. Although it has been a long road one gets the feeling his real journey is only just beginning.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Will anyone catch Mercedes?
Undefeated Wanheng to fight again
Klopp delighted by trophy lift after Liverpool hit Chelsea for five
Virus vaccine key for Olympics go-ahead in 2021: Tokyo chief
Villa and Watford swap places in relegation zone
Bielsa will be ‘incredible’ for Premier League: Guardiola
Deeney denies dressing room fight on eve of Man City test
Stokes stars as England level West Indies series
Early restart likely to avert TV rights crisis
Wolves bolster Europa League bid, Blades blunted by Everton
Less than one quarter of Japanese want Olympics next year: poll
Pearson sacked as Watford manager
De Gea blunders hand Chelsea FA Cup final place
Rahm wins PGA Memorial to seize world number one ranking
Hamilton hot in Hungary

 

Phuket community
Man arrested in Phuket Town with 63g of ice, homemade handgun

I don't understand why you censor the photograph of the low-life criminal. He deserves no anonym...(Read More)

Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway

Great Burmese workers can stay at Trisara , what a waste of energy is this government generating ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

Well! Reading the comments on here, it seems the Governor should speak to PN posters first, and get ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

...how good they did.after looking at their T-shirts and caps .And of course they have to tell every...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

@Kurt There are those who join photo sessions and there are those who like to patting themselves o...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

"Its their country,they should deal it themselves,it's up to them" Excellent Lalala !...(Read More)

Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway

Well well 11000 to 21000 Bath for 1 night on this places. ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

Kurt, you are correct.. as long as there are foreigners stupid enough cleaning the beaches and other...(Read More)

Phuket Tourist Association tells hotels not to raise prices; be honest in marketing

@CaptainJack69. 'Confusion creating' is a great thing in LOS. If it goes wrong than 'we...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

...who just 'supervise volunteers from under the trees. Their participation is just joining phot...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 