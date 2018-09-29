THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket-based Navy sent to assist injured cargo ship crew member

PHUKET: A vessel from the Cape Panwa-based Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command was sent out to an area close to Koh Mai Thon today to help a crew member of a Chinese cargo ship who had suffered injuries after falling from the bridge of the boat.

accidentsmarinemilitaryhealthSafetytransport
By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 September 2018, 04:25PM

The injured crew member is now receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The injured crew member is now receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The injured crew member is now receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The injured crew member is now receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The injured crew member is now receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The injured crew member is now receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The injured crew member is now receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The injured crew member is now receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The injured crew member is now receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The injured crew member is now receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The Operation Centre of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command was informed by the BKK RCC that a crew member of the Chinese-registered Ever Progress cargo ship had suffered injuries when he fell from the bridge onto the deck of the vessel.

The message was received from the captain of the Ever Progress Tao Zeyang.

At 8am today, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command Vice Admiral Somnuk Preampramot ordered the Tor 233 Navy vessel to go out to assist.

The Tor 233 Koh Mai Thon where it provided first aid to the injured crew member before transferring him back to Phuket and on to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

British divers rescued Thai adults before saving ‘Wild Boars’: report
Chinese, Korean tourists saved from drowning off Phuket
‘Divers to check sunken boat for Chinese tourists,’ says Phuket Governor
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
US Navy probes destroyer crash that killed seven in Japan
Half number of bodies from Myanmar plane crash recovered
Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined
Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season
Search continues for missing boat crew off Phuket
Fifth crew member of sunken fishing boat rescued off Phuket
Phuket Navy launches search for Myanmar ship in distress, missing crew
Phuket air-sea rescue bonanza draws small crowd
Phuket to host full-scale search and rescue exercise
Thai Navy rescues all 10 crew from Cambodian cargo ship sunk off Phuket
Weather hampers search for missing Phuket crew

 

Phuket community
Welding sparks causes Central Phuket Floresta attraction fire

I only say FOAM FOAM and more FOAM, whay they still us that shi? When the building. Don’t forget i...(Read More)

Welding sparks causes Central Phuket Floresta attraction fire

On a separate point, why is Central allowed to close the left-hand lane of the by-pass road in front...(Read More)

Phuket beach drowning deaths double in wake of lifeguard contract failure

Unfortunately, clean and safe beaches has never seemed to be a priority in Phuket, regardless of who...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

"Well no, you should read the article which states" I specifically sais take it up with Ge...(Read More)

Phuket beach drowning deaths double in wake of lifeguard contract failure

I dispute your figures as the PN itself reported figures at least as high as this in 2017 during Jan...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

Well no, you should read the article which states, "Gen Teeraphol also pointed that the charge ...(Read More)

Driver suffers electric shock after Phuket tour bus crash

Hahaha, funny Phuket happening. One can't make it up. Must be true. Speeding, grabbing a electr...(Read More)

Phuket beach drowning deaths double in wake of lifeguard contract failure

In what was the departing Governor good for Phuket? His governing was a disaster, during his office ...(Read More)

Police bust Phuket toy car drug gang

Good catch!...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

The very first paragraph states "Charged" take you problem to Gen Teeraphol, who seems con...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Melbourne Cup 2018
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Tile-it

 