Phuket-based golf star continues to shine

GOLF: Phuket-based golf prodigy Louise Landgraf’s star continues to rise as she recently returned from a hugely successful tour of the USA.

Golf

By Ben Tirebuck

Saturday 14 August 2021, 09:30AM

The 12-year-old British International School, Phuket (BISP) student came back from her summer golf tour of the US with a long list of impressive accolades as she continues to make her mark on the sport.

Louise and her family left Phuket on June 21 to head to the west coast of the US and then spent five weeks on the road, playing in a total of four junior golf events before returning home on July 27.

She made a very impressive start to the tour by winning the Storyi California Golf Junior Open on June 28 and 29 at the Rustic Canyon Golf Course in Moorpark, north west of Los Angeles, with scores of 66 (-6) and 68 (-4).

Next up, on July 8 and 9, was the FCG International Golf Junior Championship at St Mark Golf Executive Club, in San Marcos, California, where Louise finished in second place with a score of 72 (+1) and 68 (-3). Of note, she also scored a hole in one during practice round on the sister course at the same club.

The third stop on the tour took Louise to the IMG Academy Junior World Championship at Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Club in Rancho Bernardo, California. Running from July 13 to 15, Louise finished in tenth place with a score of 76 (+3), 78 (+) and 74 (+1).

You could argue that Louise saved her best for last as she headed inland to the World Star of Junior Golf Championships at Paiute Golf Course, Las Vegas. Playing on the Snow Mountain Course from July 20 to 22, Louise competed in the girls 11-12 age group with 13 other players and managed to win the tournament. She posted scores of 64 (-8) and 71 (-1) before bad weather interrupted then suspended play in the third round.

Louise certainly left her mark as her first-round score of 64 (-8) was the lowest official score since the competition started several years ago and also a course record.

All in all, an incredibly impressive showing from the young lady and an invaluable experience as she continues her upwards trajectory.

Now back home in Phuket, it is business as usual for Louise – back to school at BISP where the Year 8 student is part of the High-Performance Golf Academy under the supervision of Oliver Bates, head coach and Jeff Lamantia, Director Of Sports.

She also resumes her daily practice with her Thai coach Pro Noon at Phuket Country Club Phuket, a key contributory factor to her continued success.

Louise is also affiliated with the French Golf Federation (FFG) through Kempferhof Golf Club, Plobsheim, France and is advised by golf coach and trackman expert Mr Laurent Cabanne.

The Phuket News eagerly awaits to see what is next in Louise’s journey and wishes her all the very best as her hugely impressive career continues to flourish.