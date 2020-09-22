Phuket-based Asia Catamarans launches new Stealth catamarans

PHUKET: Asia Catamarans, based in Chalong on Phuket’s east coast, has launched its latest Stealth ‘cats’: the Stealth 12.6 sailing catamaran ‘Fez’ and the 12.2-metre ‘Coconuts’.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 September 2020, 10:34AM

Asia Catamarans’ latest ‘cats’, the Stealth 12.6 sailing catamaran ‘Fez’ and the 12.2-metre ‘Coconuts’, were both launched earlier this month. Photo: Peter Smith

In the early hours of Sept 2, the team moved ‘Fez’, hull number 19, out of their boatbuilding facility to where a large crane was waiting to hoist it to the water’s edge.

Fez was craned onto the beach, the mast stepped and celebrations and blessings were performed. With the incoming tide, the boat floated out into deeper water.

‘Fez’ was designed and built for Java Yachting, based in Krabi, a charter company specialising in IRT sail training and certification.

Like all Stealth cats, ‘Fez’ is a performance cruising type catamaran with excellent performance but with ample accommodation and many ‘mod cons’ to keep customers happy at all times.

The boat is fitted with air conditioning completely running from solar-energised Lithium Ion batteries with no need for a generator.

The boat features a carbon-fibre mast and boom for increased sailing performance and large fully retractable 30hp outboards to propel the boat at over 12 knots under motors.

Just 24 hours later, Asia Catamarans repeated the same procedure and launched Stealth number 20, ‘Coconuts’.

The 12.2 metre ‘Coconuts’ was built for expats Alan and June Carwardine and will be cruised through Asian waters over the next many years while still competing in as many regattas as possible, something that has become a part of both the owners lives.

‘Coconuts’ is more performance-oriented than most Stealths, with a large effort going into weight saving in every way. The boat is 80% carbon fibre, but boasts many creature comforts to make cruising that much more enjoyable.

– Peter Smith