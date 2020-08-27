Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket based Allycia chasing title glory

Phuket based Allycia chasing title glory

MMA: Phuket based Allycia Rodrigues takes centre stage in Bangkok tonight (Aug 28) as she challenges Stamp Fairfax for the Atomweight Muay Thai World Title as part of ONE Championship’s latest martial arts extravaganza.

MMAMuay-Thai
By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 28 August 2020, 08:45AM

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

Allycia in training at Phuket Fight Club in Chalong. Photo: Helen Tran

« »

ONE: A NEW BREED! will see Stamp defend her title against Brazilian powerhouse Rodrigues who fights out of Phuket Fight Club in Chalong.

Rodrigues, who became Ayutthaya Miracle Champion in March last year, holds an impressive 30-5 record and is very much considered reigning champ Stamp’s toughest opponent yet.

Having recently signed to ONE Championship, this will be 22-year-old Allycia’s debut fight and she goes into the contest full of confidence and raring to go.

“I am very confident for this fight,” Rodrigues told ONE Championship online.

“I will try to impose my game plan, walk forward, press on her without letting her breathe, and make her tired. That’s what we’re working on in training [camp]. I’ll put the pressure on her.

 “It will be a tough fight against a very experienced opponent, but I will go in there very prepared. Every day, I have done my best in training,” she added.

Build my story’

Allycia began her Muay Thai journey back in 2014 when she followed her older sister into the sport. It became very quickly apparent that she had a natural gift and was ready to enter the ring for competition.

In no time she was established as the top-ranked female Muay Thai practitioner in her native Brazil, winning six titles including the Super Girls Championship in the under-50 kilograms weight category.

She relocated to Thailand, the home of Muay Thai, in 2018 as there simply were not enough opportunities for her to fight in South America and she was eager to, in her words, “build my story.”

As part of that process she joined Phuket Fight Club in Chalong and hasn’t looked back since. Joining ONE, the world’s largest martial arts organisation, is another positive step forward in her quest for greatness.

“I am very happy with this opportunity. It’s a big step in my career,” said Allycia.

“I want to be famous. I want to be the champion. I want to show what I’m capable of to everyone – to show that I can get there and that I can be among the best and compete with the best fighters.

“It’s a great opportunity, and I don’t want to waste it. I’m going to win this belt.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woods faces top-four challenge at BMW Championship
NBA walkout sparks historic US sport boycott over police shooting
A new dawn for Williams – and for F1
The Expat Golf Societies Tournament tees up golf offerings in Rayong
Messi drops exit bombshell
Boxing coach Fontanills quits, rules out return
Bayern worthy winners in strangest Champions League season
PSG eye first Champions League triumph but Bayern stand in their way
Kulabdam puts faith in his might to tame Sangmanee
Bayern set up super-club showdown with PSG
Lewis Hamilton’s Championship KO
Road closures as Toyota Gazoo Racing hits Phuket’s streets
Phuket Yacht Club Sailing Race Series this weekend
De Bruyne wins Premier League player of the season
Red flag drama at the Austrian MotoGP

 

Phuket community
Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

This is about foreign tourism, yes? I see a photo with thai text. Can it be more clear that Thai of...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Red in BP that medical tourism is not getting of the ground as Thai officials regimental planned. Th...(Read More)

THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket

By end of November? I not believe it. Now already THAI can't pay handling services at foreign a...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

@DeK, Agoda and Booking.Com prices are outdated, form 'Old Normal' times. From before Covid-...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

@Jor12, Nonsens, UK and Thailand have a extradition treaty. And UK never will say: 'get stuffed&...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Thai Officials, with demand for $100,000 insurance have no knowledge/any idea that in many countries...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

What's the matter PM. Not getting enough kickbacks to buy more watches without foreign tourism d...(Read More)

School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery

What a joke sentencing in this country is. Not wearing a helmut B500, murdering 3 people in cold blo...(Read More)

UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart

So this delegation already finished their 14 day quarantine? Do they know that we have no water? How...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

I will not visit under those conditions. I have been coming to Phuket for 15 years with my wife and ...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 