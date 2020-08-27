Phuket based Allycia chasing title glory

MMA: Phuket based Allycia Rodrigues takes centre stage in Bangkok tonight (Aug 28) as she challenges Stamp Fairfax for the Atomweight Muay Thai World Title as part of ONE Championship’s latest martial arts extravaganza.

MMAMuay-Thai

By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 28 August 2020, 08:45AM

ONE: A NEW BREED! will see Stamp defend her title against Brazilian powerhouse Rodrigues who fights out of Phuket Fight Club in Chalong.

Rodrigues, who became Ayutthaya Miracle Champion in March last year, holds an impressive 30-5 record and is very much considered reigning champ Stamp’s toughest opponent yet.

Having recently signed to ONE Championship, this will be 22-year-old Allycia’s debut fight and she goes into the contest full of confidence and raring to go.

“I am very confident for this fight,” Rodrigues told ONE Championship online.

“I will try to impose my game plan, walk forward, press on her without letting her breathe, and make her tired. That’s what we’re working on in training [camp]. I’ll put the pressure on her.

“It will be a tough fight against a very experienced opponent, but I will go in there very prepared. Every day, I have done my best in training,” she added.

‘Build my story’

Allycia began her Muay Thai journey back in 2014 when she followed her older sister into the sport. It became very quickly apparent that she had a natural gift and was ready to enter the ring for competition.

In no time she was established as the top-ranked female Muay Thai practitioner in her native Brazil, winning six titles including the Super Girls Championship in the under-50 kilograms weight category.

She relocated to Thailand, the home of Muay Thai, in 2018 as there simply were not enough opportunities for her to fight in South America and she was eager to, in her words, “build my story.”

As part of that process she joined Phuket Fight Club in Chalong and hasn’t looked back since. Joining ONE, the world’s largest martial arts organisation, is another positive step forward in her quest for greatness.

“I am very happy with this opportunity. It’s a big step in my career,” said Allycia.

“I want to be famous. I want to be the champion. I want to show what I’m capable of to everyone – to show that I can get there and that I can be among the best and compete with the best fighters.

“It’s a great opportunity, and I don’t want to waste it. I’m going to win this belt.”