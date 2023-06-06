Zonezi Properties
Phuket bans small boats from leaving shore until end of week

PHUKET: Phuket Marine Office Chief Natchaphong Pranit has issued an order banning all boats smaller than 10 meters from leaving the shore until this Saturday (June 10) due to heavy weather.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 June 2023, 08:00AM

CCTV camera watches tourists heading towards boats for a marine tour at Chalong Pier on June 6. Photo: TAC Phuket

An officials stands next to a ’No swimming’ flag on a Phuket beach on June 5. Photo: TAC Phuket

Phuket Marine Office Chief’s order No. 20/2566. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Marine Office Chief Natchaphong Pranit. Photo: PR Phuket

Weather forecast for June 6-7. Image: Phuket Met

In his order No. 20/2566 titled "Re: Caution in Maritime Navigation," Mr Natchaphong plainly stated that all vessels less than 10 meters in length are prohibited from putting to sea until Saturday (June 10) due to severe weather conditions. By definition, the order means all sailing and motor yachts of up to 32.8 feet should stay ashore. 

A copy of the order was shared by Phuket Tourist Police on June 6. Yet it can be seen in the copy that the document was signed by Mr. Natchaphong on Monday (June 5), coinciding with the quiet and unrecognised fifth anniversary of the Phoenix tragedy.

On June 5, 2018, a double-decker tour boat Phoenix carrying over 100 people overturned and sank in stormy conditions south of Phuket, resulting in the tragic loss of 47 Chinese tourists. This incident still stands as Thailand’s worst maritime disaster in modern times.

While Phuket officials did not hold formal commemorations for the fifth anniversary of the Phoenix tragedy, its significance serves as a solemn reminder of the crucial role safety measures play in the maritime industry.

Heavy weather in Phuket

According to the June 5 ordery, all boat operators must strictly adhere to the authorities’ orders and closely monitor weather updates during the continuing dangerous period of strong winds and high waves.

Mr Natchaphong referred to weather warning No. 174/2506 issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), stating "Wind waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be quite strong due to a rather strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, together with an active low-pressure cell covering the coast of Myanmar."

According to the forecast, and as mentioned in the order by Phuket Marine Office, waves in the upper Andaman Sea will reach heights of 2-3 meters and over 3 meters in thunderstorm areas.

In the upper Gulf of Thailand, wave height is expected to be approximately 2 meters, reaching over 6 meters in thunderstorm areas.

Boatmen in both of these areas are strongly advised to navigate with increased caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm zones. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are required to remain at shore until June 10. People are urged to closely follow the announcements from the Meteorological Department.

Boat operators are also urged to thoroughly inspect their vessels, including checking the hull’s condition, boat engine readiness, and the availability of safety equipment and tools.

“Life-saving equipment, life vests, fire-fighting equipment and communication devices must be readily available and ship captains must assess the weather along their sea route and keep track of the news and alerts from the Meteorological Department and government agencies that are closely related and strictly follow the instructions of the supervisor and officials for safety,” Mr Nachapong concluded.

At 5am today (June 7), the Phuket-based Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast) reissued its weather warning for Phuket and the surrounding area. The weather alert no longer mentions the typhoon ’Mawar’ but still warns of a "rather strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the upper Andaman Sea and the Southern Thailand’s west coast."

"People should beware of severe weather conditions and stay tuned for further weather alerts," the announcement stressed.

Drowning toll

Phuket has already recorded five drownings since the beginning of the severe weather period in late May. The death toll includes two tourists from Kazakhstan, one tourist from Russia, one fisherman from Myanmar, and one fisherman from Thailand.

The deaths of the three tourists have been attributed to ignoring red flags on the beaches and going for a swim, despite it being strictly prohibited. Severe weather conditions are understood to be a crucial factor in all five cases.

Following the first death on May 27, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew urged beach visitors to adhere to red flags and not enter the dangerous surf. Governor Narong also called on lifeguards to enhance enforcement of the ’no swimming’ rule in hazardous areas and take necessary measures to ensure public safety.

Governor Narong did not elabourate on what what lifeguards can and can’t do when foolhardy swimmers put themselves at risk. Back in 2016 Phuket Lifeguard Service Founder Prathaiyuth Chuayuan explained that his men do not have any legal power to physically stop people from entering the water. At the same time, they would have to risk their own lives if a person ignores verbal warnings and starts drowning.

"We would never refuse to help someone that is drowning. Even if we have told them many times not to go into the water, if they get into trouble, we will rescue them," Mr Prathaiyuth said at that time. 

The much respected foundind father of Phuket Lifeguard Service died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 57 in 2019. Phuket beach lifeguards honour his legacy by saving lives every day. 

Kamala Pete | 07 June 2023 - 11:19:37 

Am I right in thinking that double-decker tour boats (like the Phoenix) are more than 10m long ?

JohnC | 07 June 2023 - 09:44:44 

Let's hope none of these greedy dodgy boat operators ignore the ban put in place because they think they know better. Right there is the root cause of the problem, they don't think!

Kurt | 07 June 2023 - 08:57:06 

....from behind his office window on the pier?  Let one thing be very clear, just 'ordering' or memorising/waving with weather warning numbers is not contributing to any form of tourist safety without ENFORCEMENT! And that is Phuket biggest problem,..lack of enforcement in many fields. And we all know why.

Kurt | 07 June 2023 - 08:43:49 

The 'orders' are out! Now, who is checking or the Phuket tourist boat industry follows the 'orders'? Is the Phuket Marine Office Chief himself now going around daily to see/check or 'orders' are followed? Or takes he his rest in office after the 'ordering job' is done? Is he checking now tour boats approach speed of Chalong Pier from behind his office window on the ...

Kurt | 07 June 2023 - 08:23:10 

Let's make June 5th the yearly official Phuket Commemoration Day to remember all the tourists death tol of a passed year. Strange that Phuket Governor did let June 5th pass without any ceremonial- or merit doings. Or not?

 

