Phuket bag first league win

PHUKET: Phuket City FC, officially known as Banbueng FC, won their first league game on Saturday (Mar 8) with a home win over Chamchuri United.

Football
By Poria Mermand

Wednesday 13 March 2019, 04:13PM

Efe Obode (right) celebrates his equaliser. Photo: Phuket City FC

The Bangkok-based team travelled to Phuket’s Surakul stadium where they faced a determined Phuket side eager to take their first league win of the new season.

Prior to the game, Chamchuri United were sitting in 11th place out of 14 teams in Thai League 3 southern division. While Phuket, despite being early days, were in the relegation zone in 13th.

Fans were invited to watch the match for free for the second time this season as Phuket City’s new president, Thummawat Charoenyot, seeks to rekindle the team's popularity amongst football fans on the island after years of turmoil in the boardroom.

The match started slow with a goalless first half leading to some tactical changes in the second.

The second half saw Chamchuri pressing for a goal right off the whistle earning them a corner within the first minute.

The corner was cleared but Chamchuri sent the ball back into the Phuket half and forced another corner. This time the corner was converted through a searching header that found its way into the undefended right side of Phuket’s goal.

The goal ignited Phuket’s will as the home side earned a free-kick just outside the Chamchuri box straight from the resuming kick-off. The free-kick was crossed in and striker Efe Obode got a foot on it to send it into the back of the net for an equaliser at 49 minutes.

The islanders didn’t slow down as three minutes later they ended an excellent display of passing with a beautiful shot by Panudech Maiwong from 25 yards out that proved to be the decider.

Phuket now sit in 11th place after three games.

They host Kasem Bundit University FC at home for their next league game on Saturday, Mar 16.

 

 

