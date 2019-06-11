Phuket’s Baba Wedding Fair finds a new home

PHUKET: The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10).

cultureChinesetourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 June 2019, 05:32PM

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The fair is held to preserve and highlight Phuket’s Baba-Nyonya culture – also known as “Peranakan” – a fusion of the cultures of Chinese settlers with local people in years past.

Couples may take part in the fair by having their weddings conducted in Baba style, including in full traditional costumes.

“This will be our first wedding fair, with support from the Peranakan Association Thailand,” said Eddy Brosse, General Manager of the Ramada Plaza Chao Fah.

The 270-room upscale hotel is especially suited for the event as the entire hotel has been designed with a Peranakan-influenced concept. Also, the hotel’s grand ballroom can seat up to 700 guests.

“During the fair, we will have Baba culture on full display, and there will be many booths on site to provide couples with a range of services on offer, such as traditional costumes and accessories, photography, flowers, traditional food and drinks, set up by providers from Phuket and nearby provinces,” Mr Brosse added.

Ajarn Pranee Sakulpipat, President of Peranakan Association, welcomed the move to hold the event at the hotel.

“Baba culture has a long history in Phuket. It is unique and quite beautiful. So I’m very glad that it can preserved,” she said.

Radklao Thammawon, Senior Sales Manager at Kosmopolitan Hospitality, the Bangkok-based company hired to manage the hotel, highlighted special prices arranged for the event.

“For example, the Yok Nam Cha (tea ceremony) starts from just B700 per person, wedding anniversary events start from B899 per person, and after party package starts from B1,000 per person,” she said.