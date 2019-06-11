Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket’s Baba Wedding Fair finds a new home

PHUKET: The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10).

cultureChinesetourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 June 2019, 05:32PM

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The annual Baba Wedding Fair this year will be held on June 29-30 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel in Wichit, it was announced yesterday (June 10). Photo: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah / Facebook

The fair is held to preserve and highlight Phuket’s Baba-Nyonya culture – also known as “Peranakan” – a fusion of the cultures of Chinese settlers with local people in years past.

Couples may take part in the fair by having their weddings conducted in Baba style, including in full traditional costumes.

“This will be our first wedding fair, with support from the Peranakan Association Thailand,” said Eddy Brosse, General Manager of the Ramada Plaza Chao Fah.

The 270-room upscale hotel is especially suited for the event as the entire hotel has been designed with a Peranakan-influenced concept. Also, the hotel’s grand ballroom can seat up to 700 guests.

“During the fair, we will have Baba culture on full display, and there will be many booths on site to provide couples with a range of services on offer, such as traditional costumes and accessories, photography, flowers, traditional food and drinks, set up by providers from Phuket and nearby provinces,” Mr Brosse added.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Ajarn Pranee Sakulpipat, President of Peranakan Association, welcomed the move to hold the event at the hotel.

“Baba culture has a long history in Phuket. It is unique and quite beautiful. So I’m very glad that it can preserved,” she said.

Radklao Thammawon, Senior Sales Manager at Kosmopolitan Hospitality, the Bangkok-based company hired to manage the hotel, highlighted special prices arranged for the event.

“For example, the Yok Nam Cha (tea ceremony) starts from just B700 per person, wedding anniversary events start from B899 per person, and after party package starts from B1,000 per person,” she said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket kicks off Chinese New Year celebrations
Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost
Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran
Phuket Governor meets Chinese Vice Consul-General, ‘Phoenix’ salvage discussed
Phuket City Municipality invites all to 2018 Veg Fest
Chinese choose other options for Golden Week
Phuket mass ceremonies honour spirits of the Phoenix
Phuket to hold mass merit-making event for Phoenix victims
Phuket Chinese New Year festivities get underway
Phuket Town roads to close for Chinese New Year ‘Back to the Past’ festival
Phuket’s annual Wat Chalong Fair returns
More details announced for Phuket Chinese New Year celebrations
Phuket to celebrate Chinese New Year Feb 21, Lantern Festival returns
Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs
Chinese shrines finally draw Phuket Vegetarian Festival to a close

 

Phuket community
Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

What a shame this money will be squandered as we have seen with previous initiatives. Lets see prope...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards warn that blue skies does not mean the surf is safe

Captain of the 'ship Phuket', the Phuket Governor, should investigate financial books of Or...(Read More)

Main water supply outage in Chalong

@K.,no ! Only those who are not capable of making a phone call by themselves and providing some sta...(Read More)

Police confirm charges against man for shooting girlfriend’s brother, nephew, attempted hostage taking

Well, quite a criminal list. Good for 20 years in a thai prison to keep normal thai people safe from...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

Maybe they can move on to Kamala next- there's a taxi parking on the footpath between the two se...(Read More)

US Navy ports in Patong after Andaman exercises with French carrier group

What a sad ill informed comment Rorri. The Phuket Navy league is being bypassed/ostracised by the Em...(Read More)

Injured bottlenose dolphin rescued at Thai Muang

Seems you refuse to publish my comments anymore. Don't know why and you don't have the basic...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Patong rich entrepreneurs know there is a high- and a low rainy season. The clever ones reserve a pa...(Read More)

Main water supply outage in Chalong

Oh oh, Dek, are you saying that thai owned pest control firms have thai staff without a brain?...(Read More)

King Power wins duty-free rights at Phuket Airport

Pity that King Power now has monopoly at all thai airports. Do thai officials not know that competi...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
Baan and Beyond
La Boucherie
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Thai Residential

 