PHUKET: The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay, B4-billion mixed-use, low-density development located at Ao Por, on Phuket’s east coast, is enjoying strong interest with 70% of units already sold to Thai and international investors, developer Apex Development Public Company Limited announced today (June 18).

Monday 18 June 2018, 06:50PM

Located on 66 rai of hillside land with a 650-metre long coastline and a 220m sandy beach, the development comprises 103 pool villas and suites and a 183-key five-star resort managed by Sheraton.

“Our focus is mixed-use developments in high growth tourism provinces in prime locations, with international brand management that generates a good value for buyers, and The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay is a perfect example of this,” said Aekkachai Na Ranong, Apex Vice President International Affairs & Development.

“Phuket’s east coast offers something special, the views are unmatched and Phang Nga Bay is just minutes away by yacht. This is a true investment in lifestyle where owners can use their units 30 days per annum as well as place them in an optional rental program to be managed as part of The Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort,” Mr Aekkachai added.

The low-rise design incorporates five unit types; Pool Villas (Type A, B, C) which range from 90sqm to 137.5sqm; Pool Suites are 84sqm in size; and Suites at 53sqm. Prices range from B9.8 million to B36.7mn, with an option for either sea or mountain views, and units are available with freehold condominium title.

Located on the northern and southern sides of the site, The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay surrounds The Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort, which will feature a host of five-star facilities for guests and villa owners to enjoy, including all-day dining, specialty restaurants, lobby lounge, swimming pool and pool bar, spa and fitness center, business center, 24-hour room service and housekeeping and laundry facilities.

Playing key roles in creating The Residences sees the architecture by The Office of Bangkok Architect; contemporary interiors using natural stone and timber, with a hint of blue to reflect the seaside setting, by Leo International Design Group; while landscaping is by the multi-award-winning Thai landscape specialists Shma Co Ltd.

“We believe in delivering the best quality for our customers. Working with experts in their respective fields ensures the end product is of the highest quality, which means guests will enjoy the best possible five-star experience and residence owners will get the best value for their purchase,” said Mr Aekkachai.

The construction completion date for The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay is scheduled for Q3 and Q4/2019, while the construction completion date for The Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort is scheduled for Q3 2020.

Of note, property development company Apex Development PCL specialises in mixed-use developments in Thailand’s tourism and business sectors, such as residential properties, commercial buildings, hotels, retirement and medical care resorts, and shopping complexes.

Hotel and residential projects the company has in the pipeline, include Movenpick Residences & Pool Villas (Na Jomtien, Pattaya), Four Points by Sheraton Pattaya, Jomtien Beach, Jomtien Bay Residences (Na Jomtien, Pattaya), Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort and Residences (Phuket), Nai Yang Phuket Resort and Residences (Phuket), Club Med Krabi (Krabi) and Krabi Long Beach Resort and Residences (Krabi).