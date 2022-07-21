Phuket B250mn ‘Sky Walk’ gets public support

PHUKET: The proposal to spend up to B250 million on an elevated lookout to be built at Promthep Cape received support from local residents in Rawai at a meeting held to receive public opinion feedback yesterday (July 20).

tourismconstruction

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 July 2022, 01:24PM

The lookout, currently branded as the “Sky Walk Khao Daeng”, was first proposed by Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) last year as a way of attracting more tourists to Phuket.

The forum yesterday was held by the PPAO and Rawai Municipality to gauge public opinion on the project. The concept was well received.

“The PPAO is working on creating new attractions to bring more tourists to Phuket, especially Thai tourists, as many Thais still have never visited the island,” Mr Rewat said.

The PPAO is pushing for two key attractions to be built: a “Glass Bride” in the Khao Daeng hills overlooking Promthep Cape at the southern end of the island, and a “Glass Terrace” at Surin Beach, on Phuket’s central west coast, he explained.

“The PPAO has hired a consulting company to study and design the details of the projects, and formally requested the use of public areas from the Phuket Provincial Office and the Royal Forest Department. This will be completed within August. The designs will be completed within November, according to the contract,” he said.

At a PPAO budget meeting last year, Mr Rewat noted, “The amount of B7,890,750 is to be spent on the design and other actions for the skywalk at Promthep Cape in Rawai, and B6,313,088 is to be spent on the glass terrace at Surin Beach in Cherng Talay.”

At the meeting yesterday, Mr Rewat explained that initial estimates of the investment needed for the construction of the ‘Glass Bridge’ in Rawai were about B200mn. Estimates for the completed project ranged up to B250mn.

“I believe that when this project is completed it will become a landmark that draws tourists to Phuket. This will generate income in Rawai and other Phuket areas, because this glass bridge will be designed to be beautiful, exciting and scary, while overlooking the beautiful sea,” he said.

Natchat Heungwattanakul, who has been designated project manager of design of the Glass Bridge, explained that the structure will extend about 10 metres from the side of a cliff.

Three styles of design, including a Sino-Portuguese design, were currently under development, he said.

“The ‘bridge’ will connect to an elevated viewing platform that will be even more frightening, and will be able to accommodate about 50 people at a time,” Mr Natchat said.

The project as a whole will also feature meeting and conference rooms, an activity area, community spaces and various tourist service areas, he added.

“It is expected that the investment budget is approximately B250mn. All designs will be completed and the work will be delivered to the PPAO within the month of November 2022,” Mr Natchat assured.

All feedback and suggestions presented at the meeting yesterday will be taken into consideration in finalising the design, he said, noting that some people had suggested making the elevated sections even more “exhilarating”.

“All comments from the company will be used to improve the design to be presented again at the end of August 2022,” he said.