Phuket Aunjai Clinic to close from May 16

PHUKET: The Aunjai Clinic, which opened last year as a place for people to address in case of a positive COVID-19 test, will cease operation on May 16, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) announced via Facebook yesterday (May 6).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 May 2022, 01:27PM

Aunjai Clinic closure was announced yesterday (May 6). Image: PPHO Facebook

The decision was announced in a brief notice saying only the following: ‘Important announcement. Aunjai Clinic will be closed from May 16, 2022. Patients can receive services at respiratory departments of provincial hospitals according to their rights”. No further information was provided.

The Aunjai Clinic – with ‘aunjai’ in Thai meaning “peace of mind” – opened at the Auditorium of the new Phuket Provincial Hall on the south side of Phuket Town on Sept 15, 2021.

The aim of the project was described as “to provide advice on COVID-19 problems and refer patients to reduce stress and build confidence among patients.”

As clarified by Governor Narong Woonciew at the time of the opening, it was set up for people who get a positivie COVID-19 test via ATK and do not know what to do next.

“These people, when tested and found themselves infected, do not know what to do… The clinic will have staff to give advice, check symptoms, and even check x-rays of the lungs and administer medication for those with light symptoms,” Governor Narong explained.

“[Staff at the clinic] will consider the treatment and referral as to where the patient should be sent for treatment, at a hospital, field hospital, Community Isolation centre or return to recover at home,” he added.

The Aunjai Clinic also provided consultations via phone. For information about COVID-19, people were free to call its hotline 076-254207 (20 lines) available 24 hours a day. The PPHO did not mention in its most recent announcement if the call center will continue operation after May 16.