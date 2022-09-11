Phuket attracts tech-based firms

PHUKET: Asia Sponsorship News Co Ltd (ASNCL), now an independent subsidiary of Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co Ltd (“PP(SEA)CL”), will be shutting down its Singapore office and relocating to Phuket in move highlighting more tech-based firms moving to the island.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 September 2022, 11:05AM

Asia Sponsorship News is shutting down its Singapore office and opening as a Thai-based subsidiary at Royal Phuket Marina.

PP(SEA)CL is an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, specialising in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands ‒ acting as a catalyst by bringing them together and maximising the relationship.

“We have packaged, sold and managed sponsorship and partnership opportunities for a wide range of rights holders and worked with many of the world’s leading brands to source and engage the right sponsorships and partnerships for them to maximise,” explained Founder and Managing Director Paul Poole.

ASN has been instrumental in the continued success of the sponsorship industry in Asia through its unrivalled data set of over 250,000 commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing deals in Asia which has allowed sponsorship professionals to trade faster and more efficiently, in an environment of greater transparency, Mr Poole explained in a release.

“Founded in Singapore in 2007 by Ben Heyhoe Flint, ASN operates on a subscription-based model where subscribers gain access to the latest news, analytics and insights from the biggest players in the sponsorship industry. Over the years ASN has worked with the leading names in sports, media and entertainment across the buy-side, agency and sell-side,” Mr Poole added.

A new Thai-based company, Asia Sponsorship News Co Ltd (ASNCL), is being set up at Royal Phuket Marina to operate ASN under the aegis of PP(SEA)CL. ASNCL as a subsidiary of PP(SEA)CL will be run completely independently.

“We are extremely excited to start this new chapter under the ownership of PP(SEA)CL. Paul Poole has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to the sponsorship industry and we could not have found a better path forward,” said ASN Founder Mr Flint, who will stay on as an advisor.

James Hamshire, ASN’s Business Development Director will stay on and be promoted to Managing Director, added, “This acquisition comes at a time when the sponsorship industry is resurging in Asia post-pandemic. We are confident of the continued success of ASN as an utterly independent provider of intelligence for those in the sports, media, and entertainment space in Asia.”

“ASN has been a monumental force in the sponsorship industry in Asia in the past 15 years, providing invaluable insights to all of us in this space. We are committed to continuing that important work and to remaining an important player in an ever-changing industry,” Mr Poole noted.

The new office at Royal Phuket Marina is currently being fitted out and is scheduled to open on Oct 1, joining the likes of Booking.com, which has also opened offices at the world-class marina.

“The Top 10 sponsorship spenders in Thailand historically make up almost 30% of the total sponsorship investment in the Southeast Asian sponsorship market,” Mr Poole noted.

Recognising the growing trend of ‘digital nomads’ working remotely, Mr Poole still highlighted, “Phuket is emerging as a haven for tech firms looking for a combination of nature and urban culture ‒ especially Royal Phuket Marina on the island’s east coast, which has been attracting high profile companies as of late.”

Famous for its state-of-the-art marina, Royal Phuket Marina is a world-class lifestyle destination combining luxury waterfront living and attractive commercial real estate, he added.

The only marina on Phuket to have obtained the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor distinction, it is also a pioneer in sustainability, deploying the latest in solar technology to power its operations. Apart from the marina, it features restaurants, bars and an exhibition and conference hall bosting 2,000 square feet of indoor exhibition and conference space and 1,000 square feet of outdoor venue space, making it a perfect venue for MICE events.

“Phuket offers the perfect combination of a premier lifestyle destination along with stunning nature and great infrastructure. With dozens of flights connecting the island to nearby metropolises including Bangkok and Singapore daily, it is an attractive home for companies operating in the region,” Mr Poole added.

Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina, welcomed the move. “We are pleased to see so many distinguished companies choosing Royal Phuket Marina as their home base. We strive to be an active player in promoting the best Phuket has to offer, whether it be world-class yachting, MICE or business opportunities,” he said.