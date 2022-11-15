Phuket athletes set for National Youth Games regionals

NATIONAL YOUTH GAMES: A meeting was held yesterday (Nov 14) to finalise preparations for the Phuket delegation of athletes and officials set to compete in the Region 4 heat of the 38th National Youth Games in Nakhon Si Thammarat next week.

AthleticsBadmintonBasketballCyclingFootballFutsalGolfHandballJiu-JitsuJudoKaratePetanqueSnookerSwimmingVolleyballTennisTaekwondo

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 November 2022, 02:23PM

A total of 442 people will make up the travelling party for the regional heat which is part of the National Youth Games and takes place in Nakhon Si Thammarat from Nov 20 to Nov 29.

The participating athletes will be contesting a wide range of sports, including taekwondo, beach volleyball, indoor volleyball, futsal, handball, swimming, wushu, bridge, karate, jiu-jitsu, judo, cycling, table tennis, basketball, 3x3 basketball, petanque, football, athletics, tennis, badminton, golf and snooker.

Yesterday’s meeting at the Phuket Sports Association (PSA) office was chaired by Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, PSA President, who was joined by team managers and the athletes’ trainers.

Also present at the meeting were Warin Khaothong, secretary general of the PSA, Pattarawut Arisrakulthorn, PSA general administration officer and Thossaporn Chitrathorn, assistant to the operation of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Phuket Athletes Promotion Project.

Mr Thammawat called upon all Phuket residents to send best wishes and encouragement to the athletes as they represent the province.

It was not disclosed when the Phuket delegation of athletes and officials will travel to Nakhon Si Thammarat ahead of the competition beginning on Sunday.