The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket astronomers invite all to observe total lunar eclipse

PHUKET: Residents of Phuket, and students in particular, are invited to join junior astronomers from Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) in observing the total lunar eclipse on next Wednesday night (Jan 31) from the public park at Saphan Hin, on the outskirts of Phuket Town.

The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 January 2018, 11:38AM

Occurring on the night of a full moon, the Moon will pass directly behind the Earth into its umbra (shadow), causing the sunlight reflecting the moon’s surface to become dark or faded during the transition.

The phenomenon occurs only when the sun, Earth and moon are aligned exactly.

Astronomers will gather at the park from 6pm to observe the astronomical phenomenon and will remain there until 10pm, PRU science lecturer Nattapong Songumpai explained to The Phuket News.

“If it does not rain, Saphan Hin Park is the best location to see the lunar eclipse,” Mr Nattapong said.

“We can watch it with our bare eyes, or use a telescope to see the eclipse clearer,as it will produce orange and red light during different phases (of the eclipse),” he added.

The actual total eclipse will last one hour and 16 minutes, Mr Nattapong said.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

“It will be so long that we all have enough time to see it. The moon will begin to enter the Earth’s shadow at 7:51pm. It will be entirely eclipsed at 8:29pm and will finally be clear of the Earth’s shadow at 9:07pm,” he explanied.

“Do not miss this opportunity,” Mr Natthapong urged.

“Students from other institutions can join us. We will have a presentation highlighting astronomical phenomenons for 2018, and we will have a Dobsonian telescope there through which we can observe the sky during the night.

“People can also join our quizzes and win prizes from the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit),” Mr Nattapong added.

– Pakin Intajak

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

DSI denies brothel crackdown was political

Who cares? That is precisely the point....Who cares when top brass RTP orders are not obeyed.?...... That is a thai government law enforcement proble...(Read More)

Arrest warrant sought for Victoria's Secret brothel owner, wife

Actually, as Victoria Secret Brothel exists since 1996, what is this sudden focus on it? What is going on behind the scene? There are more of such s...(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

someone wrote: " Read the Act, it is permitted' That was not the point. Is a different matter. Do not always derail to other subjects Poi...(Read More)

Phuket officials set sights on revoking tourism licences for water-safety repeat offenders

Other than morbid curiosity, what good is going to be served in naming or seeing their pics? Do people want know where they live and properly identify...(Read More)

Phuket masturbator arrested, fined B1,000

Look at any society throughout the world, women do exactly the same thing and have done so since the beginning of time and no doubt will continue. Who...(Read More)

DSI denies brothel crackdown was political

Who cares? - seemingly only 2....(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

What on earth has Singapore got to do with an article about watches?...(Read More)

Phuket officials set sights on revoking tourism licences for water-safety repeat offenders

One thing is striking me. No photos of the 'NINE', ok, but why not their names? What in the name of the Lord can their cases have to serious...(Read More)

DSI denies brothel crackdown was political

Yes, that was degreed! National Police Chief Gen Chaktlip issued an order June 22, 2017, banning police from posing for photos with suspects. As suspe...(Read More)

Phuket masturbator arrested, fined B1,000

...well there ya go...and "Sounds like..." typical on PN, why bother with facts....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.