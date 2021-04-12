The Phuket News
Phuket asked to observe ‘new normal’ Songkran

Phuket asked to observe ‘new normal’ Songkran

PHUKET: The Phuket Cultural Office has shared a notice asking for all people on the island to observe the ‘new normal’ requirements for the Thai New Year Songkran celebrations, which begin tomorrow (Apr 13).

By The Phuket News

Monday 12 April 2021, 03:54PM

People are asked to observe the ’new normal’ requirements while celebrating Songkran. Image: Ministry of Culture

People are not to splash water, apply powder on others’ cheeks, hold foam parties or hold celebrations that involve large gatherings of people

Instead, people are asked to observe Songkran by clean their houses or local temples, making merit by pouring water on Buddha statues, praying and listening to monks’ teachings, pouring water on elders’ hands, wearing face masks and appropriate outfits, not showing skin, and to send their through online means people are unable to travel home.

People were also asked to avoid taking drugs or alcohol over the holidays.

The Ministry of Culture has asked people to join online celebrations through www.สงกรานต์ออนไลน์.com (“SongkranOnline.com”), which launched today (Apr 12) and will continue until Apr 17.

Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

No directives specifically regarding Songkran rules have been issued by the Phuket Provincial Office.

However, officials have repeatedly asked people to observe the measures now in effect to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pubs and bars across the island have been ordered closed until April 18 to help prevent the current wave of infections from spreading.

Restaurants, beverage outlets, food centres and food parks are allowed to open normally, but are not to sell alcohol or allow alcoholic beverages to be consumed on their premises after midnight.

