Monischa, standing 160cm tall and weighing 52kg, won her bronze in the Karate Women's individual kata event last Saturday (Aug 25).
Monischa defeated 24-year-old Lee Celine Xin Yi of Malaysia 2-3 in the Women’s Kata Quarterfinal to set her up to take on Sou Soi Lam, 28, of Macau in the semi-finals.
However, Monishca, a business student at Rattana Bundit University in Bangkok whose nickname translates as ‘Honey’, lost 1-4 to the eventual silver medallist Sou Soi Lam to land her in the Bronze medal match against 31-year-old Chanchala Danuwar of Nepal.
Monischa, wearing blue, defeated Chanchala 5-0.
Kiyou Shimizu, 24, of Japan, won the gold medal in the class.
In addition to high praise for her outstanding achievement, Governor Norraphat also presented to Monischa an appreciative bouquet of flowers.
