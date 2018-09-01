Phuket Asian Games karate medallist given warm welcome home

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket and other high-ranking officials gave a warm welcome home to Phuket-born Monsicha ‘Nampeung’ Tararattanakul, the 20-year-old Karate bronze medal winner at the Asian Games 2018 currently being held in Jakarta.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 September 2018, 12:55PM

Phuket-born Monsicha ‘Nampeung’ Tararattanakul holds up her Asian Games bronze medal as Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong (right) presents her with an appreciative bouquet of flowers. Photo: PR Dept

Monischa, standing 160cm tall and weighing 52kg, won her bronze in the Karate Women's individual kata event last Saturday (Aug 25). Monischa defeated 24-year-old Lee Celine Xin Yi of Malaysia 2-3 in the Women’s Kata Quarterfinal to set her up to take on Sou Soi Lam, 28, of Macau in the semi-finals. However, Monishca, a business student at Rattana Bundit University in Bangkok whose nickname translates as ‘Honey’, lost 1-4 to the eventual silver medallist Sou Soi Lam to land her in the Bronze medal match against 31-year-old Chanchala Danuwar of Nepal. Monischa, wearing blue, defeated Chanchala 5-0. Kiyou Shimizu, 24, of Japan, won the gold medal in the class. In addition to high praise for her outstanding achievement, Governor Norraphat also presented to Monischa an appreciative bouquet of flowers.