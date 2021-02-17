Phuket artists record ‘Another Day In Paradise’ for COVID relief efforts

PHUKET: A devoted collective of musicians, music students and music teachers gathered at Legend Music studio in Koh Kaew on Saturday (Feb 13) to record ‘Another Day In Paradise’, which will be released to help raise funds to support COVID relief efforts across the island.

COVID-19economicscharity

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 February 2021, 01:11PM

The recording will be used to raise funds to support people suffering extreme financial hardship during the current economic crisis. Photo: Legend Music Recording Studio

“The recording from this session will be used this Sunday, the 21st of February, at Blue Tree Phuket to film and record a portion of the song for the music video that will be used to drive food donation efforts in Phuket,” explained Phuket expat Gary Crause of Legend Music Recording Studio.

“If you would like to be part of the recording and music video, please come down to Blue Tree Phuket on Sunday at 10am. Everyone is welcome, and we are hoping for a large crowd to show up. The more the merrier,” he added.

The local release of the Phil Collins’ classic ‘Another Day In Paradise’ is just the latest effort by Phuket artists spearheaded by Gary Crause to help those on the island suffering extreme financial hardship during the current economic crisis.

Gary was one of the driving forces behind Phuket artists coming together in June last year to produce their own version of ‘Lean on Me’ to boost food security efforts driven by the Help Phuket Today campaign, also created to help people in Phuket suffering without any form of income during the ongoing crisis.

A follow-up relief project by the ‘Lean on Me’ artists saw a recording of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ performed by students and teachers from the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts, with more than 70 people involved in the effort, released late last year. (See video on Facebook and on YouTube.)

“We are recording and filming Another Day In Paradise to maintain our focus on the poverty situation in Phuket. We have invited as many people as we know from all areas of Phuket, to come along and be part of the filming. The more people that turn up, the wider the net is cast in highlighting the problem and the possible support/donation base should expand vastly,” Gary explained to The Phuket News last week.

Gary is also in discussion with Blue Tree about hosting the ‘Lean On Me Live Fest’, to be held at the Blue Tree Arena on March 20, from 3pm.

“Lean On Me Live Fest will feature between 10 and 14 local bands. The concert is free and we will rely on donations from the patrons to raise money for the food charity drives,” Gary explained.

“A Facebook Event has been set up for this, but we will only start focusing on promoting the event after the Another Day In Paradise project has been filmed,” he added.