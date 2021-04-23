The Phuket News
Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga staying overnight face quarantine, no rapid tests

Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga staying overnight face quarantine, no rapid tests

PHUKET: People from Phuket travelling to Phang Nga must now prove they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving ‒ or else face 14 days “Home Quarantine” in Phang Nga.

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 April 2021, 01:33PM

So far Phang Nga has had 29 confirmed infections during the current outbreak. Image: PR Phang Nga

The new requirements for entering Phang Nga came into effect yesterday (Apr 22). Image: PR Phang Nga

The new requirements for entering Phang Nga came into effect yesterday (Apr 22). Image: PR Phang Nga

The new requirements for entering Phang Nga came into effect yesterday (Apr 22). Image: PR Phang Nga

UPDATE: People who enter Phang Nga on day trips and who are not staying overnight are not required to present any evidence that they are not infected with COVID-19 and will not be required to observe any quarantine.

They may enter the province freely, but must follow the disease control measures, including wearing a face mask, wash their hands as often as possible, keep social distancing, avoid touching or going to places where crowd gather, and they must install MorChana app and scan their entry to any public venue through the ThaiChana app.

The requirement follows Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada issuing a revised order yesterday (Apr 22).

The order was marked in effect as of yesterday.

Under the new order, Phang Nga is now using the same documentary requirements as Phuket to determine whether or not people from the 18 red zone provinces for COVID infections will be allowed to enter the province.

Arrivals from red zone provinces must now prove that they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving.

If arrivals cannot prove either of the two requirements, they will be required to observe “Home Quarantine”, as the order calls it, for 14 days or for the duration of their stay in Phang Nga.

People who have been released from a quarantine facility within three days of arriving are exempt from the quarantine measure, the order noted.

As of yesterday, according to the Phang Nga Provincial Public Health Office, Phang Nga had accumulated 29 officially recognised infections of COVID-19 during the current outbreak. Among them is an 8-year-old boy.

Of the 29 cases, 14 were asymptomatic, 12 patients suffered only mild symptoms of infection, and three had developed pneumonia, said the official report.

So far 6,060 people have received their first injection of the Sinovac vaccine. None have received their second.

