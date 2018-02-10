The PRBC yesterday (Feb 9) published a notice inviting all those with A, B and AB blood types who are eligible to donate blood due to a lack of supply for hospital patients in Phuket and the nearby provinces.
People who want to donate blood can either go to the PRBC located at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd in Phuket Town via the blood bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital.
The Phuket Regional Blood Centre is open the following hours:
-
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm
-
Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm
-
Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm
For more information call the PRBC at 076-251178 or 081-9588854.
To see if you are eligible to donate blood in Phuket please see here.
