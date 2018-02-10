The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket appeal for A, B and AB blood donations

PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) has appealed for donors with A, B and AB blood types to come forward and donate blood due to a shortage of supplies.

Saturday 10 February 2018, 04:57PM

The Phuket Regional Blood Centre has appealed for donors with A, B and AB blood types. Photo: The Phuket News / file
The Phuket Regional Blood Centre has appealed for donors with A, B and AB blood types. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The PRBC yesterday (Feb 9) published a notice inviting all those with A, B and AB blood types who are eligible to donate blood due to a lack of supply for hospital patients in Phuket and the nearby provinces.

People who want to donate blood can either go to the PRBC located at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd in Phuket Town via the blood bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The Phuket Regional Blood Centre is open the following hours:

  • Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm

    • Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm

  • Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm

  • Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm

For more information call the PRBC at 076-251178 or 081-9588854.

To see if you are eligible to donate blood in Phuket please see here.

 

 
The Phuket News
