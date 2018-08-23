Phuket anti-crime arrests include illegal possession of e-cigarette, firearms, drugs

PHUKET: Sakoo police arrested three Thai men yesterday when they were found in possession of various illegal items, with one of those arrested being in possession of an e-cigarette and e-liquid.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 23 August 2018, 05:21PM

Ponchai ‘Jen’ Phetrat, 34, from Phuket was found in possession of various weapons and ammunition along with a variety of Category 1 drugs. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Another arrest saw police seize a large number of various weapons and ammunition along with a variety of Category 1 drugs. Deputy Chief Lt Col Uramporn Khundechsamtith and a team of officers from Sakoo Police yesterday (Aug 22) first arrested Weerayut Sookjai, 30, from Nong Bua Lamphu province when he was found to be in illegal possession of an e-cigarette and e-liquid. He was charged with possession of untaxed items. Officers then arrested Jamlong Thongsawang, 33, from Phuket, when he was found in illegal possession of ammunition. The final arrest came when Ponchai ‘Jen’ Phetrat, 34, from Phuket was found in possession of a Smith & Wesson pistol, homemade handgun, modified shotgun, BB gun, air rifle, 10 Luger bullets, a shotgun cartridge, five 9mm bullets, nine 5.56mm bullets, two .380 ACP cartridges and a magazine containing 30 bullets. He also had in his possession 321 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), heroin, MDMA and LSD. Ponchai was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.