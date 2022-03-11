BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket annual fishing competition confirmed

Phuket annual fishing competition confirmed

FISHING: Phuket Municipality in collaboration with the Phuket Fishing Sport Club have announced the 2022 Phuket Fishing Tournament will take place between Mar 25-27 with over B120,000 in prize money on offer.

Fishing
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 March 2022, 10:00AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The 13th edition of tournament will take place at Chaloem Phrakiat Rama 10 Park in Saphan Hin from and aims to promote marine tourism while stimulating the local economy.

All proceeds from the competition and an associated fish auction will to go towards supporting Phuket Municipality to purchase medical equipment and supplies, to help the handicapped, the elderly, the underprivileged and the Soi Dog Foundation.

There will be three categories of boats permitted to enter the competition – speed boats, motor boats and long-tail boats. Entry fees are set at B1,000 per person in the first two categories and B500 per person for the latter. Teams must not exceed more than five people per boat (excluding captains and children on motor boats).

Entrants must provide their own boat. In the event this is not possible then they are urged to contact the organisers prior to the event who may be able to either find a boat for rent or allocate a place on a team already registered.

The fishing gear permitted is standard duck rod and unlimited reel – hand line is not permitted. The rules of the international fishing association will be implemented and adhered to, the organisers confirmed. The competition is open to amateurs and professionals alike.

The game fish permitted includes organic fish or wahoo fish, barracuda, monk fish, snakehead fish, rainbow fish, snapper fish, tuna, grouper and all kinds of sea bass except broadmouth fish. Additionally there are three types of special prize fish: Char Grouper, Golden Fish and Amber Jack.

Sinea Phuket

The organisers confirmed there is over B120,000 in prize money up for grabs which will be split across four judging categories determined by weight and the fish species.

Saroj Angkhanapilas, the Mayor of Phuket City, stated that the event will help promote both tourism and careers in the marine and fishing industry.

“Phuket is an internationally renowned tourist destination,” he said. “There are beautiful marine attractions and abundant aquatic resources which really highlight the potential of the Andaman Sea. Sport fishing in this region is very popular due to the many different types of fish. This event can help boost the toursm industry and drive economic growth for Phuket.”

On the Sunday (Mar 27), there will be a market open from 5:30pm where people can purchase fresh fish, Mayor Saroj confirmed. Additionally, there will be a series of fish auctions at the market which interested bidders can register for in advance. All proceeds from the auction will to go towards supporting Phuket Municipality to purchase medical equipment and supplies, to help the handicapped, the elderly, the underprivileged and the Soi Dog Foundation.

People interested in participating in the fishing competition can apply at Phuket Fishing Club, Kanyok Shop, 7 Seas Pro Shop, Chow Dow Shop, Ocean Sports Shop, SEA Jay Shop, Nanai Fishing Shop, and ABU Fishing Shop (Koh Kaew). For more information, please call 076 - 214306 ext. 312.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

England coach Jones hails Ireland quality ahead of Six Nations clash
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich hit by UK sanctions
Sacked Russian F1 driver Mazepin and oligarch father added to EU blacklist
Close competition expected at fifth PYC Sailor’s Regatta
Local star Annissa aiming for the Women’s World Surfing League
Premier League set to end Russian broadcast deal, Lewandowski drops Huawei
Gulf in class clear to Rangnick as Man City humble Man Utd
China pulls Premier League coverage over Ukraine support plans
Liverpool close gap on Man City, Tuchel slams Chelsea fans
‘Pancake’ flattens Cows in ACG scorcher
Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52
Manchester clubs face tricky derby as Leeds launch new era
Phuket huddles up for flag football
Russia Paralympians banned from Games as World Cup appeal launched
Abramovich to sell Chelsea with ‘net proceeds’ going to Ukraine war victims

 

Phuket community
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

555555 Phuket as a “Metaverse City” when year 2100. ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Huh? How is helping stranded tourists supportive of the Ukraine invasion? Should the tourists be ma...(Read More)

Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes

Chalong Waterfront! This is your chance now or never,bar owners restaurants,hotels and sunset lovers...(Read More)

Poor Phuket house fire victims receive a helping hand

Most Thais don’t even know the number to call to reach the fire brigade ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 492 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Only 23 new infected new arrivals. Surely that indicates less tourists arriving in Phuket. The hospi...(Read More)

Yacht tourists return to Phuket

Better prepare for a convoy of russian oligarchs looking for cheap and safe moorings for their super...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

So the Thai government supports the Russian invasion of the Ukraine? That can only be the conclusion...(Read More)

Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians

Since when were "Turkey, Egypt and Dubai" considered to be "competing with Thailand f...(Read More)

Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities

Such total BS. Same as if someone died from a fatal gunshot wound had cancer and saying the cancer ...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Christy, Thailand is the Italy of Asia, not Sweden. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket

 