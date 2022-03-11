Phuket annual fishing competition confirmed

FISHING: Phuket Municipality in collaboration with the Phuket Fishing Sport Club have announced the 2022 Phuket Fishing Tournament will take place between Mar 25-27 with over B120,000 in prize money on offer.

Fishing

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 March 2022, 10:00AM

The 13th edition of tournament will take place at Chaloem Phrakiat Rama 10 Park in Saphan Hin from and aims to promote marine tourism while stimulating the local economy.

All proceeds from the competition and an associated fish auction will to go towards supporting Phuket Municipality to purchase medical equipment and supplies, to help the handicapped, the elderly, the underprivileged and the Soi Dog Foundation.

There will be three categories of boats permitted to enter the competition – speed boats, motor boats and long-tail boats. Entry fees are set at B1,000 per person in the first two categories and B500 per person for the latter. Teams must not exceed more than five people per boat (excluding captains and children on motor boats).

Entrants must provide their own boat. In the event this is not possible then they are urged to contact the organisers prior to the event who may be able to either find a boat for rent or allocate a place on a team already registered.

The fishing gear permitted is standard duck rod and unlimited reel – hand line is not permitted. The rules of the international fishing association will be implemented and adhered to, the organisers confirmed. The competition is open to amateurs and professionals alike.

The game fish permitted includes organic fish or wahoo fish, barracuda, monk fish, snakehead fish, rainbow fish, snapper fish, tuna, grouper and all kinds of sea bass except broadmouth fish. Additionally there are three types of special prize fish: Char Grouper, Golden Fish and Amber Jack.

The organisers confirmed there is over B120,000 in prize money up for grabs which will be split across four judging categories determined by weight and the fish species.

Saroj Angkhanapilas, the Mayor of Phuket City, stated that the event will help promote both tourism and careers in the marine and fishing industry.

“Phuket is an internationally renowned tourist destination,” he said. “There are beautiful marine attractions and abundant aquatic resources which really highlight the potential of the Andaman Sea. Sport fishing in this region is very popular due to the many different types of fish. This event can help boost the toursm industry and drive economic growth for Phuket.”

On the Sunday (Mar 27), there will be a market open from 5:30pm where people can purchase fresh fish, Mayor Saroj confirmed. Additionally, there will be a series of fish auctions at the market which interested bidders can register for in advance. All proceeds from the auction will to go towards supporting Phuket Municipality to purchase medical equipment and supplies, to help the handicapped, the elderly, the underprivileged and the Soi Dog Foundation.

People interested in participating in the fishing competition can apply at Phuket Fishing Club, Kanyok Shop, 7 Seas Pro Shop, Chow Dow Shop, Ocean Sports Shop, SEA Jay Shop, Nanai Fishing Shop, and ABU Fishing Shop (Koh Kaew). For more information, please call 076 - 214306 ext. 312.