THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket’s Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo gets underway

PHUKET: Phuket’s annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo, one of the biggest hotel fairs in Southern Thailand, got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 June 2019, 10:28AM

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

Present for the official launch were Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Charnpinit together with

Ministry of Tourism and Sports Phuket office Director Sirawee Waloh and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon.

Also present was Kongsak Khongphongsakorn, President of the Southern Thai Hotel Association.

The show this year features more than 80 booths featuring a wide cross section of product and service providers in the region’s hospitality industry. Among those represented at the show this year are Thai Beverage PCL, Charoen Pokphand Group Co Ltd and Haad Thip PCL.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Local industry associations and organisations represented include the Phuket Tourism Business Association, Patong Beach Hotel Association, Asian Bartender Association, Phuket Engineering Management Club, Phuket Personnel Management Club Phuket, Phuket Spa Association and the Phuket Andaman Professional Development Club, the organisers of the opening ceremony.

This year the Andaman Hotelier expo is taking on a stronge environmental theme with the concept of organising its Green and Innovation event, along with the traditional Mr & Ms Andaman Hotelier 2019 contestants helping to promote styrofoam-free campaigns to reduce global warming and protect the environment. This year the prize money for the winners is over B100,000.

Other activities at the show feature the range of traditional events, including flower-arranging competitions including a bouquet-arranging contest using recycled materials, spa garden landscaping, fruits and vegetable carving, cooking lobster using only local ingredients, cooking demonstrations by famous chefs, bartender and barista competitions as well as competitions in the fields of engineering, electrical work, air conditioning, welding and carpentry.

The show is open from 10am to 9pm today and tomorrow (June 22-23).

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Small hotels set to legalise ventures
Thailand revs up for Asean summit
Phuket’s new condo supply nears seven-year peak
Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill
Doctor’s orders: Phuket Hospitals forced to reveal how much they charge for medicines
Authorities discuss regulation of short-term accommodation in Phuket
Thanathorn in Phuket hears local fishermen’s woes, critical island issues
Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads
Thailand’s hotel bookings continue to rise, says Expedia report
Airbnb bookings in Phuket rocket by 61% year on year
King Power wins duty-free rights at Phuket Airport
Phuket Property Guide: Driving downward pressures
Silence is golden: Boating with no generator noise
TAT targets Eastern European market in bid to boost yacht tourism
Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

 

Phuket community
Thailand crashes out of Women’s World Cup, US marches on

Don't forget to mention that Thailand lost 13-0 to the USA last week. A record defeat. Whatever ...(Read More)

Week-long mains water supply outages to hit Patong, Kata, and Karon

Reverse osmosis water treatment plant? Like anyone's going to be mad enough to drink water out o...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Absolutely heartbreaking. The miserable life of that poor baby & the pain it must of been in wit...(Read More)

Fishing activities suspected in killing turtle, says expert

No surprise, as Thai fishermen seem to hold no respect for the very ocean environment that provides ...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

I wonder how these government officials would like to be short-chained to that concrete all day. Whe...(Read More)

THAI Airways defends world’s 10th best airline title, Bangkok Airways named world’s best regional

I am surprised that Thai actually made no 10, their service is awful, they never depart on time, on ...(Read More)

Man charged after deadly head-on collision

Belt and Airbag would be helpful. R.I.P....(Read More)

Master water plan given green light

Nice, that 20 years '4 pillar' thing. A lot of work granted for office workers. The Third Pi...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

As long as MNRE, DLD, Wild Life Edcation Centres, thai Vets and Zoo managers think it is normal to h...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

Mr Wiesel, 1: I didn't say I have a problem. 2: You not understand that other people could still...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Baan and Beyond
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion

 