PHUKET: Phuket’s annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo, one of the biggest hotel fairs in Southern Thailand, got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road.

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 June 2019, 10:28AM

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

The annual Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo got underway yesterday (June 21) with the official launch of the show at Baan and Beyond Phuket on the bypass road. Photo: PR Dept

Present for the official launch were Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Charnpinit together with

Ministry of Tourism and Sports Phuket office Director Sirawee Waloh and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon.

Also present was Kongsak Khongphongsakorn, President of the Southern Thai Hotel Association.

The show this year features more than 80 booths featuring a wide cross section of product and service providers in the region’s hospitality industry. Among those represented at the show this year are Thai Beverage PCL, Charoen Pokphand Group Co Ltd and Haad Thip PCL.

Local industry associations and organisations represented include the Phuket Tourism Business Association, Patong Beach Hotel Association, Asian Bartender Association, Phuket Engineering Management Club, Phuket Personnel Management Club Phuket, Phuket Spa Association and the Phuket Andaman Professional Development Club, the organisers of the opening ceremony.

This year the Andaman Hotelier expo is taking on a stronge environmental theme with the concept of organising its Green and Innovation event, along with the traditional Mr & Ms Andaman Hotelier 2019 contestants helping to promote styrofoam-free campaigns to reduce global warming and protect the environment. This year the prize money for the winners is over B100,000.

Other activities at the show feature the range of traditional events, including flower-arranging competitions including a bouquet-arranging contest using recycled materials, spa garden landscaping, fruits and vegetable carving, cooking lobster using only local ingredients, cooking demonstrations by famous chefs, bartender and barista competitions as well as competitions in the fields of engineering, electrical work, air conditioning, welding and carpentry.

The show is open from 10am to 9pm today and tomorrow (June 22-23).