THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket, Andaman coast issued ‘Summer Storm Warning’

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), based near Phuket International Airport, has issued as “Summer Storm Warning” for all provinces along the Andaman coast.

weather
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 March 2019, 05:51PM

A high pressure system from China will cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea. In Thailand, temperatures will be hot, which can cause summer storms in many areas, the warning said. Image: TMD

A high pressure system from China will cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea. In Thailand, temperatures will be hot, which can cause summer storms in many areas, the warning said. Image: TMD

The warning, issued for tomorrow through next Monday (March 14-18) is for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang and Satun. Image: TMD

The warning, issued for tomorrow through next Monday (March 14-18) is for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang and Satun. Image: TMD

People were urged to check the radar loops for nearby areas, such as Krabi, while the work is being carried out on the Phuket weather radar station. Image: TMD

People were urged to check the radar loops for nearby areas, such as Krabi, while the work is being carried out on the Phuket weather radar station. Image: TMD

The warning, issued for tomorrow through next Monday (March 14-18) is for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang and Satun.

“A high pressure system from China will cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea. In Thailand, temperatures will be hot, which can cause summer storms in many areas,” the warning said.

“The Southern West Coast region (along the Andaman coast) will have thunderstorms. These storms will be very windy and heavy rain, and possibly hail in some areas,” the warning added.

The Phuket office of the TMD (“Phuket Met”) urged people to beware of any impending storms and to avoid open areas where people may be exposed.

“Beware taking cover under big trees, and poorly constructed buildings and big signs and billboards.” the warning added.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“Also be careful of dangerous lighting,” the warning said.

Farmers were urged to take what measures they could to prepare for the storms.

All boat captains were also urged to exercise caution as waves during thunderstorms were forecast to reach up to two to three metres.

“Fisherman please sail the boat carefully,” the warning said.

“All people are urged to please closely follow all announcements by the Thai Meteorological Department,” the warning added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chiang Mai air pollution worst in the world
Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues
Emergency water supplies deployed in Koh Kaew
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Phuket City Municipality issues second water rationing warning, urges residents to conserve water
Phuket Town Mayor announces water-restriction plans ‘in case of drought’
Disaster officials issue fire warning as small wildfires break out
Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling
‘Don’t panic, we have enough water,’ Phuket Governor promises
Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted
January was Australia’s hottest month ever
Pollution puts Bangkok on red alert as rain makers deployed
Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk
Royal aid for Pabuk relief

 

Phuket community
‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

Why should charges even be considered against the truck driver HE was going the right way. Ghost Ri...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

Seeing everyday uneducated ignorant motorbikes and motorbike sidecar drivers approving on the wrong ...(Read More)

Phuket police mobilise in pre-election security campaign

Hope coming days we also will read in Thai press about the 'World Freedom Day' on March 14th...(Read More)

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

One person certainly "drunk" was the reporter.. "new" pick up... no way... recen...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

Som nam na. I feel bad for the deceased's parents and family, but he got what he asked for. Pe...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

A ghost rider is a ghost rider. Nothing to comment on that. Just that the correct car driver has a l...(Read More)

Phuket among provinces to be transformed into ‘smart city’

Oh boy, well, at least you didn't use the word 'hub' in the story. How about trying to ...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

It's amazing that the story is completely different in "The Thaiger" than here....(Read More)

Motorbike hangs 10m above ground after crash

Hahaha, one must see the photo to believe it. But now serious, the RTP decision ( contradictory thai...(Read More)

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

IF they are going to ban riding in the rear of pickups they will need to start with the Tuk TUks whi...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
QSI Food Competition 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sunday Brunch Club

 