Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket and Xiamen mark five year sister city anniversary

Phuket and Xiamen mark five year sister city anniversary

PHUKET: Celebrations were held today (June 16) to mark the 5th year anniversary of Phuket and China’s Xiamen City being established as sister cities.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 June 2022, 02:52PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The occasion was marked by an event hosted by Phuket Taihua Asean Wittaya School near Phuket Town that also saw the official opening of the 6th annual Southeast Asia China Books and Publication Exhibition.

Digniataries at the event, which started around 9:30am this morning, included: Amnuay Pinsuwan, Deputy Governor of Phuket; Zhuang Rongliang, Deputy Mayor of Xiamen Municipality; Wu Dongmei, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China of Songkhla; Peerawat Asawapranee, Consul-General of Thailand to Xiamen; Sombat Atiset, Chairman of the Phuket Provincial Charitable Foundation, in addition to selected government officials, teachers, students and honourable guests.

V/Gov Amnuay said that he was pleased to be representing Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the event and praised the relationship between Phuket and Xiamen which has grown over the past five years.

Phuket Property

He added that cooperation has developed positively between the two cities over the years in relation to educational and cultural exchanges which has enhanced the relationship between the two. Having a direct flight route between the two cities has also allowed the relationship to develop.

V/Gov Amnuay thanked the Chinese people for their kind assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and then extended thanks on behalf of the people of Phuket to Vice Mayor and all officials of Xiamen City.

He concluded by saying that he hoped this occasion would only serve to further enhance relations between the two cities and that Phuket hopes to welcome another official delegation from Xiamen to the island in the near future.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport road project behind schedule, More Covid easing, Cannabis for adults only || June 16
Russian prime suspect in murder of transgender lover
China vows support for Russia, drawing US ire
Roadworks beside airport runway behind schedule
Suspect confesses to burying bodies of two men missing in Amazon
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief
Phuket marks 9 new COVID cases, no deaths
Cannabis set to be banned from most schools
Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration arrival forms to be temporarily halted || June 15
Prayut signs support for Phuket Expo 2028
Police hunt gold necklace snatch thief
Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid
Donbas battle will determine course of war: Zelensky
Arrivals from China still continue to trickle in

 

Phuket community
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

He should also remind people that drinking too much alcohol can lead to bad side effects, such as de...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Dr Kusak seems to be to late with his cannabis advices. Advices/guide lines/ warnings should have be...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

I don't care about clearing there criminal records,I just don't employ them !except for cut...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Eating too much can be a very unpleasant experience, and should never drive after eating....(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

Free 'controlled' Cannabis, a new phenominon. A contradiction in words. Something old ruling...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

This farce just lurches from one side to the other. Legal but illegal unless its illegal but legal. ...(Read More)

Police hunt gold necklace snatch thief

So that's the secret to getting speedy action for the RTP. My amulet was stolen!!! What a horren...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

..And that school thinking? Students laugh about it. Where was Dr Kiattiphum the last decades about...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

"Even thought to be delisted it has to be 'controlled'. Sure, like everything in Thail...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

Yes. Just like alcohol, tobacco, kratom and all other recreational drugs, cannabis has no place in s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
The Comedy Club
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 