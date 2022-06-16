Phuket and Xiamen mark five year sister city anniversary

PHUKET: Celebrations were held today (June 16) to mark the 5th year anniversary of Phuket and China’s Xiamen City being established as sister cities.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 June 2022, 02:52PM

The occasion was marked by an event hosted by Phuket Taihua Asean Wittaya School near Phuket Town that also saw the official opening of the 6th annual Southeast Asia China Books and Publication Exhibition.

Digniataries at the event, which started around 9:30am this morning, included: Amnuay Pinsuwan, Deputy Governor of Phuket; Zhuang Rongliang, Deputy Mayor of Xiamen Municipality; Wu Dongmei, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China of Songkhla; Peerawat Asawapranee, Consul-General of Thailand to Xiamen; Sombat Atiset, Chairman of the Phuket Provincial Charitable Foundation, in addition to selected government officials, teachers, students and honourable guests.

V/Gov Amnuay said that he was pleased to be representing Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the event and praised the relationship between Phuket and Xiamen which has grown over the past five years.

He added that cooperation has developed positively between the two cities over the years in relation to educational and cultural exchanges which has enhanced the relationship between the two. Having a direct flight route between the two cities has also allowed the relationship to develop.

V/Gov Amnuay thanked the Chinese people for their kind assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and then extended thanks on behalf of the people of Phuket to Vice Mayor and all officials of Xiamen City.

He concluded by saying that he hoped this occasion would only serve to further enhance relations between the two cities and that Phuket hopes to welcome another official delegation from Xiamen to the island in the near future.