Phuket and Phang Nga added to Michelin Guide Thailand for 2019

Following the very first 2018 edition of The Michelin Guide dedicated to Bangkok, Michelin today (May 15) announced the extension of The Michelin Guide’s reach to Phuket and Phang Nga, with a new 2019 edition.

Tuesday 15 May 2018, 03:06PM

The Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phuket, and Phang Nga 2019, to be released at the end of 2018 – featuring Thailand’s vibrant food cities with a wealth of accommodation options in one single guidebook.

Bangkok’s inner zone and its vicinity provinces – i.e. Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Prakan – will also be substantially covered in this new edition.

According to Michael Ellis, International Director in charge of the Michelin Guides, this year, apart from Bangkok, The Michelin Guide has explored new territories in the South of Thailand, in search of the finest restaurants and hotels.

Thrilled by the culinary and hospitality scene of Phuket, which offers unique and fascinating characteristics as it consists of a blend of various different cultural influences; Michelin inspectors are excited to discover and reveal the best dining and lodging experiences.

Segsarn Trai-Ukos, Country Director of Michelin Siam Co., Ltd. and Secretary General of Michelin East Asia and Australia, revealed that the extension of The Michelin Guide’s reach to Phuket and Phang Nga is part of Michelin Group’s commitment to contribute to the prestige of local Thai gastronomy and hospitality scenes on a worldwide scale, and make travel more enjoyable for everyone – in line with Michelin’s corporate slogan: “A Better Way Forward”.

“While placing more focus on the inner zone of Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, the 2019 edition of Michelin Guide will draw more international attention to the restaurant and hospitality industry in Phuket and Phang Nga.

"In addition to world-famous beaches, the variety of cuisine, dining experiences and exceptional hospitality services are the major attractions of both Andaman cities. The local cuisine in Phuket is distinctive and flavourful with a wonderful blend of influences from India, Malaysia, China, and the Peranakan ethnic group. Basically, it truly offers an infinite variety of flavours worth discovering,” said Mr. Trai-Ukos.

In addition to being the melting pot of cultural cuisine, Phuket is also well-known for excellent super-fresh seafood. Similar to the food scene in Bangkok, the Pearl of Andaman offers ultimate culinary experience of both traditional and inventive creations, across all levels of price range from sophisticated restaurants to street vendors.

As popular tourist destinations, both cities have a range of accommodation options on offer to visitors to suit all budgets and preferences, from international-standard hotels to simple guesthouses.

Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said: “In line with TAT’s policy, The Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phuket, and Phang-nga will help in sustaining the momentum of the debut edition of The Michelin Guide Bangkok in promoting Thailand as an international gastronomic destination. With this latest guidebook, we hope tourists and travellers – both local and international – enjoy discovering the fascinating history and rich culture of these three featured cities through their dining and lodging experience.”

The Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phuket, and Phang-nga 2019 will be available in a bilingual edition (Thai and English), in both print and digital versions. To learn more about The Michelin Guide, please visit guide.Michelin.com/th/bangkok or on Facebook: facebook.com/MichelinGuideThailand