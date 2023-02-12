Phuket and Krabi the stars in new Czech movie

PHUKET: Thailand’s Phuket and Krabi have been featured in a new Czech film called ‘Ostrov’ (The Island), which premiered on Feb 1, in Prague.

culturetourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 February 2023, 09:14AM

Photo: NNT

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the film showcases the country’s “Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters” campaign and its experience-based tourism.

Its premiere was attended by various media representatives, actors, artists, and cultural figures, including the Ambassador of Thailand to the Czech Republic, reports NNT.

Ostrov, which opened in 180 cinemas in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, was directed and written by Rudolf Havlík and stars Jiří Langmajer and Jana Plodková.

The film is an adventure comedy about a vacation that takes a turn when the two end up on a deserted island. 97% of the film was shot in Phuket and Krabi, making it the first Czech film production to be filmed almost entirely in Thailand.

Jana Plodková spoke highly of her time in Thailand, saying she was captivated by the country, its people, culture, and nature.

Lead actor Jiří Langmajer also posted pictures and videos of his experiences in Thailand on his Instagram account, which has over 200,000 followers, further exposing the country as a holiday destination.

A movie trailer can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/3SkPR3LXHIc