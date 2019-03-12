BANGKOK: The government is gearing up to achieve its target of 30 smart cities in 24 provinces, including Phuket, by next year and hopes to transform 100 cities nationwide to smart cities by 2022.

technologypoliticsnatural-resources

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 12 March 2019, 09:42AM

The Smart City Thailand Takeoff event hosted by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency opened on Monday (Mar 11) with ACM Prajin (centre) in attendance. Photo: Bangkok Post

The city data platform for smart city implementation is set to launch this year, facilitating the transformation, while at least 100 e-services are expected to be provided to the public by 2022.

A smart city is an urban area that uses different types of electronic data collection sensors to supply information which is used to manage assets and resources efficiently. This includes data collected from citizens, devices, and assets that is processed and analysed to monitor and manage traffic and transportation systems, power plants, water supply networks, waste management, law enforcement, information systems, schools, libraries, hospitals, and other community services.

The overarching aim of a smart city is to enhance the quality of living for its citizens through smart technology.

On Monday (Mar 11) the government’s National Smart City Committee launched the first call for smart city proposals. The event was chaired by Air Chief Marshal Prajin Juntong, deputy prime minister and chairman of the committee.

ACM Prajin said building smart cities nationwide is a government priority, making existing cities smarter with modern design and smart technology.

The sectors include smart economy, smart mobility, smart energy, smart living, smart people, smart governance and smart environment.

The committee’s plan notes 10 zones in seven provinces that have already begun their transformation – Phuket, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Bangkok, Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chachoengsao.

The government plans to develop another 30 smart city zones in 24 provinces in 2019, building to its target of 100 smart cities in 77 provinces by 2022.

Through digital technology and innovation, the government is determined to develop the country into a high-income nation, characterised by low development disparity, wealth distribution and quality of life.

The event on Monday included criteria and processes for smart city proposal evaluation as well as a Smart City Thailand logo. The upcoming Asean Smart Cities Network (ASCN) activities were announced in celebration of Thailand’s Asean chairmanship this year.

Once approved, smart city proposals will start the transformation process via any or all seven sectors.

Pichet Durongkaveroj, the digital economy and society (DE) minister, said the government is calling for collaboration from government agencies, the private sector, citizens and media in advancing the work of ASCN from June to August this year.

In parallel with Thailand’s Asean chairmanship, the ASCN activities hosted by Thailand will showcase the best of smart cities from 26 Asean member cities, other dialogue partners and global technology providers.

In this Asean forum, Thailand will also propose a smart city evaluation criteria and process to be used as implementation guidelines by Asean member cities.

The DE Ministry plans to hold Digital Thailand Big Bang 2019 during Oct 28-31.

Read original story here.