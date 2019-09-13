Phuket all clear as haze blankets south

PHUKET: The chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) has called for the public to not panic about air quality in Phuket amid heavy haze from Indonesian fires smothering Songkhla, to the south.

environmenthealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 13 September 2019, 10:28AM

The air quality in Hat Yai, in Songkhla, today has already been issued a red warning. Image: PCD

Phuket air quality early this morning registered a healthy 42, but is expected to deteriorate slightly throughout the day. Image: PCD

Malaysia to the south has been heavily affected by the haze, with 409 schools closed earlier this week amid health concerns for children. (See story here.)

While the haze has abated in other regional areas to the south, Hat Yai in Songkhla remains heavily affected, with an official air quality rating of 162, marked by the Pollution Control Department (PCD) as red warning of “Unhealthy”.

According to a statement posted by the Regional Environmental Office 16 (Songkla Office), “The general public should be aware of health If there are initial symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing or irritating to the eyes, the duration of notification activities should be reduced.”

Phuket air quality early this morning recorded a healthy 42, along with a green advisory of “Good”. However, the air quality is expected to deteriorate slightly throughout the day.

PPHO Chief Thanit Sermkaew told The Phuket News, “Please don’t worry about the haze. Phuket weather is still fine. It has not affected Phuket.

“We are monitoring the situation and will inform senior officials and the public if any action needs to be taken. We are prepared to respond if the haze starts to affect us,” he added.

Regardless, Mr Thanit urged people to monitor the air quality for Phuket through the Air Quality Index reports provided by the Division of Air Quality Data of the Air Quality and Noise Management Bureau under the Pollution Control Department. (See Phuket reports here.)

“We will publish any warnings on our Facebook page (click here) and our website (click here),” he added.