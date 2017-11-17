The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Airport wheelchair operator slams into tree at speed, survives

PHUKET: A staffer at Phuket International Airport employed to assist elderly and disabled by operating wheelchairs for them escaped serious injuries when his car slammed into a stinky bean tree at speed early this morning (Nov 17).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 November 2017, 03:15PM

Capt Natthee Pichitchainimitmet of Thalang Police was called to the scene of the accident, south of the airport, at 6:15am.

Police and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived to find a Phuket-registered black Honda Jazz askew in the middle of the road.

The car’s front bumper had been torn off by the force of the impact and the front-right mag wheel was heavily damaged with its tyre nearly ripped off from the rim.

The driver, Saranyu Jittrong, was still trying to exit the car via the front passenger door with his face covered with blood while he was speaking nearly incoherently.

Rescue workers took Mr Saranyu to Thalang Hospital, where Capt Natthee arrived later to question him.

Mr Saranyu had suffered a concussion and was still experiencing chest pains, but otherwise unhurt, The Phuket News was told.

The car was heading south from Phuket International Airport heading at high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which slammed into a Sator “stinky bean” tree (Parkia Speciosa), Capt Natthee said.

Police are still investigating the accident in order to determine if charges should be pressed, Capt Natthee noted.

 

 
