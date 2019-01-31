THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Airport warns beachgoers to ‘keep clear’ of runway area

PHUKET: The security chief at Phuket International Airport is stepping up efforts to ensure people in public areas near where aircraft flow low while landing do not endanger themselves or others.

Thursday 31 January 2019, 12:44PM

People are being warned to keep clear of the beach area where aircraft flow low while landing at Phuket International airport. Photo: Rattaphol Kerdkaen / Flickr

Banpot Sonto, Security Director of Phuket International Airport, explained the safety measures at a meeting held yesterday (Jan 30) to highlight the problem, especially of people on Nai Yang Beach at the end of the runway.

Mr Banpot explained the five main rules as follows:

1. Do not go near or climb the airport fence due to the danger of turbulent air from planes landing.

2. Do not take photos by using the flash.

3. Do not use drones in the area.

4. Do not use laser lights.

5. Do not release balloons and floating lanterns (“Khom loy”) in the area.

“We are also asking all transport drivers, especially tuk-tuk drivers, to inform their passengers of the safety rules,” Mr Banpot said.

Also present at the meeting were Worawit Sisakhakhham, village headman of Moo 6, Mai Khao, and Winai Saeew, village headman of Moo 4, Mai Khao.

Mr Banpot called on both village chiefs to inform their local residents of the safety measures.

No specific reason was given for this latest reminder to follow the safety measures, which have already been in force for years. (See story here.)

For many years the beach area near the runway has been popular for tourists having their photos and videos taken on holiday in Phuket with low-flying aircraft buzzing overhead. See video below from 2015:

 

 

 

