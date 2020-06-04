Oak Maedow Phuket
Phuket airport warns against fake news about reopening

PHUKET: The Airports of Thailand management team at Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) has warned against fake news circulating on social media claiming that the airport will reopen tomorrow (June 5).

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 June 2020, 08:49AM

Image: AoT Phuket

Image: AoT Phuket

The fake news post features an image simulating an official notice, the AoT Phuket announced in a statement yesterday (June 3).

“Phuket International Airport would like to clarify that the said document is just an appointment to check the facilities of the maintenance department,” AoT Phuket explained yesterday.

“The airport opening on the 5th ...... Is not true,” the statement said, adding that the fake news had caused much confusion.

“Phuket Airport is currently under a period of suspended operations of in accordance with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand notification regarding conditions and time limits for using the airport for takeoff and landing (No. 3), which CAAT announced by a formal Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that extended the suspension period for Phuket Airport from 22.15 hrs May 29 to 23.59 hrs June 15. (Until further notice),” AoT Phuket explained clearly.

“If an official announcement [regarding the reopening of the airport] is made, public relations will be provided,” AoT Phuket assured in its notice yesterday.

However, while the airport is closed to all regular flights, “The airport can be opened for service,” the statement said.

“Please do not be confused… Phuket International Airport apologizes for the inconvenience this has caused,” AoT Phuket added.

