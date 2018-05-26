PHUKET: Construction of the B500-million underpass being built at the busy turn-off to head toward Phuket International Airport is well ahead of schedule for completion, the Project Manager at the Phuket office of the Highways Department has confirmed.

Construction of teh underpass at the main turn-off to Phuket International Airport is well ahead of schedule. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

“The overall project is 61% complete, about 23.4% ahead of schedule,” Phuket Highways Office Project Manager Somkiet Yimpong told The Phuket News yesterday (May 25).

“The underpass is well ahead of schedule. However, the project deadline remains unchanged from June 17, 2019,” Mr Somkiet noted.

The project did hit a pothole earlier this month, Mr Somkiet explained.

“On May 4 we learned of an unresolved issue concerning the project area overlapping with privately held land. The Phuket Highways Office is working on this issue right now,” he said.

Meanwhile, works continues apace.

“The project is continuing well. The road inside the tunnel is being paved and we are installing the electrics as we go,” Mr Somkiet explained.

“Right now, we are looking ahead with which power lines and utility poles must be moved so we can inform the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PPEA) and have them carry out the work so we can continue with ours,” he added.

Construction of the B500-million project began in October last year after several months delay, and has remained ahead of schedule despite several delays, including flooding of the site by torrential downpours last year. (See stories here and here.)