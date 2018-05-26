FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Airport underpass steams ahead

PHUKET: Construction of the B500-million underpass being built at the busy turn-off to head toward Phuket International Airport is well ahead of schedule for completion, the Project Manager at the Phuket office of the Highways Department has confirmed.

transportconstructionTanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 26 May 2018, 09:00AM

Construction of teh underpass at the main turn-off to Phuket International Airport is well ahead of schedule. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Construction of teh underpass at the main turn-off to Phuket International Airport is well ahead of schedule. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Construction of teh underpass at the main turn-off to Phuket International Airport is well ahead of schedule. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Construction of teh underpass at the main turn-off to Phuket International Airport is well ahead of schedule. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Construction of teh underpass at the main turn-off to Phuket International Airport is well ahead of schedule. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Construction of teh underpass at the main turn-off to Phuket International Airport is well ahead of schedule. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Construction of teh underpass at the main turn-off to Phuket International Airport is well ahead of schedule. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Construction of teh underpass at the main turn-off to Phuket International Airport is well ahead of schedule. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

“The overall project is 61% complete, about 23.4% ahead of schedule,” Phuket Highways Office Project Manager Somkiet Yimpong told The Phuket News yesterday (May 25).

“The underpass is well ahead of schedule. However, the project deadline remains unchanged from June 17, 2019,” Mr Somkiet noted.

The project did hit a pothole earlier this month, Mr Somkiet explained.

“On May 4 we learned of an unresolved issue concerning the project area overlapping with privately held land. The Phuket Highways Office is working on this issue right now,” he said.

Meanwhile, works continues apace.

QSI International School Phuket

“The project is continuing well. The road inside the tunnel is being paved and we are installing the electrics as we go,” Mr Somkiet explained.

“Right now, we are looking ahead with which power lines and utility poles must be moved so we can inform the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PPEA) and have them carry out the work so we can continue with ours,” he added.

Construction of the B500-million project began in October last year after several months delay, and has remained ahead of schedule despite several delays, including flooding of the site by torrential downpours last year. (See stories here and here.)

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 28 May 2018 - 09:13:01 

Perhaps there is a dart board with Calendar in planning office.
The last throw was hitting June 17, 2019.

Hkt2018 | 27 May 2018 - 08:49:27 

Work started in Oct 2016. Should be finished in two years. Where does then the July 19 date come from?
Last article was in Sept 17. They reported 53% completion and 9 months later 61%. If they continue with this speed they will finish in 4 years.......
As usual the numbers do not add up at all.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

UK lawmakers approve expansion of London’s Heathrow airport
Phuket airport-turnoff underpass opens one lane
Chalong Underpass works force month-long overnight road closure
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance, one lane at a time
Khao Lak gears up to take tourism to the next level
Call for investors as Phuket’s light rail, Patong tunnel projects hit B53bn
Phuket Airport Domestic Terminal renovations are over
Phuket airport junction B50mn upgrade gifted extended deadline
Boats banned from passing under Phuket bridges as water mains installed
Chalong Circle closed to turns from early next month
Blackout, lane closures as Chalong Underpass construction gains ground
Phuket Deep Sea Port B345mn bid to target cruise-liner tourists
Phuket police arrest Songkran paint-splasher
Unfinished tunnel opens to ease traffic snarls
Amid slew of complaints, Phuket airport chief says ‘everything’s fine’

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
Lofty Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Chattha
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 