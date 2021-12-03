BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket airport under fire for delaying noise pollution compensation payouts

Phuket airport under fire for delaying noise pollution compensation payouts

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of Airports of Thailand (AoT Phuket), which operates Phuket International Airport, has insisted that it is not ignoring or delaying compensation owed to local residents in the area over noise pollution.

environmenttourismtransportlandeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 3 December 2021, 11:43AM

The formal request to expedite resolving the issue was delivered at Phuket airport yesterday (Dec 2). Photo: PR Phuket

The formal request to expedite resolving the issue was delivered at Phuket airport yesterday (Dec 2). Photo: PR Phuket

The local residents gathered at Phuket airport yesterday (Dec 2). Photo: PR Phuket

The local residents gathered at Phuket airport yesterday (Dec 2). Photo: PR Phuket

The local residents gathered at Phuket airport yesterday (Dec 2). Photo: PR Phuket

The local residents gathered at Phuket airport yesterday (Dec 2). Photo: PR Phuket

The formal request to expedite resolving the issue was delivered at Phuket airport yesterday (Dec 2). Photo: PR Phuket

The formal request to expedite resolving the issue was delivered at Phuket airport yesterday (Dec 2). Photo: PR Phuket

Boonpaisan Boonsop, Village Headman (Phu Yai Baan) of Moo 1 Mai Khao, was present to support the local residents. Photo: PR Phuket

Boonpaisan Boonsop, Village Headman (Phu Yai Baan) of Moo 1 Mai Khao, was present to support the local residents. Photo: PR Phuket

Songwit Winyupradit was among those representing the local residents yesterday (Dec 2). Photo: PR Phuket

Songwit Winyupradit was among those representing the local residents yesterday (Dec 2). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

A group of about 20 local residents gathered at the airport yesterday (Dec 2) to voice their dissatisfaction with the lack of progress by AoT Phuket in delivering compensation owed due to noise pollution from aircraft flying overhead.

Leading the gathering were local resident Songwit Winyupradit and Boonpaisan Boonsop, Village Headman (Phu Yai Baan) of Moo 1 Mai Khao.

The local residents at the airport yesterday represented Moo 1, Moo 4 and Moo 6 in Tambon Mai Khao, and Moo 6 Baan Laem Sai in Tambon Thepkrasattri.

The group delivered a formal request addressed to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, calling for the company to expedite payment owed to the villagers.

The letter pointed out that the compensation was to be paid out by 2022.

Manat Sotharat, Deputy Director of Operations and Maintenance at Phuket Airport, received the formal letter.

Local resident Mr Songwit said that AoT must comply with the environmental impact report submitted by AoT to the Office of Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning among the supporting documents for approval for the construction and development of Phuket Airport.

“In the report, it was clearly stated that various operations must be completed before the airport can be opened in the development area, but it is now the end of 2021, and compensation still has yet to be paid to those affected by noise. Less than 50% of people affected have received compensation,” he said.

“In the past, the villagers took the view that the relevant agencies were trying to prolong the time taken. The implementation of the project [to resolve the issue] began without a specific timeline. As a result, the affected people have not yet been compensated for the many impacts that have occurred,” Mr Songwit said.

“Therefore, I would like the relevant agencies to expedite the issue of compensation to be completed as soon as possible, because while the villagers suffered a lot from the noise. The affected villagers are those who live around the airport and lived there before the [larger] airport was built. Therefore, I would like to call on them to expedite the problem as soon as possible,” he said.

Mr Songwit pointed out that AoT is going through the process of making offers to buy land from local residents affected. AoT has signed purchase agreements for 17 households, while three households are waiting for confirmation that AoT will agree to buy their land.

“Yet there are 30 more households still waiting to hear from the consulting company hired to conduct the land value appraisals,” he said.

“In addition, there are at least 100 households affected [by the noise] but the owners do not have any land documents. They are still waiting for an answer and clarity about compensation,” he said.

“If the committee considers the impact of noise of the people who live around Phuket Airport is not serious, and is in no rush to solve this problem, we ask for a change of thining, because the villagers in the area have been severely affected and want the project to be completed by 2022,” Mr Songwit said.

“We request an answer within seven days. If we still do not receive an answer, we will come back to request an answer again and again until the problem is solved,” he said.

Mr Manat of Aot Phuket said, “In such a problem, Airports of Thailand is not reluctant to help the affected villagers, but the action in this matter must comply with the rules of the law and must follow due process.

“Villagers don’t have to worry, AoT definitely has not abandoned them and has the budget to carry out this matter. After receiving this request from the villagers today, we will report this up the chain and inform management that villagers affected by the noise have submitted this letter.”

LONG TIME COMING

The issue of compensating local residents over noise pollution surrounding Phuket airport has dragged on for years, with payouts for local residents coming slowly.

AoT in October last year confirmed that it had paid out in total more than B1.1 billion as compensation for noise pollution to people living near Phuket International Airport. 

However, AoT has been struggling to raise revenues under the COVID crisis. For the first nine months of the current fiscal year (FY 2021) the company marked B6.363bn in revenues, compared with B31.174bn for the first nine months of FY 2020.

Revenues for all of FY 2020 totalled B33.2bn, a huge fall from B64.566bn in revenues in pre-COVID FY 2019. In the heyday of tourism to Thailand only a handful of years ago, AoT reported revenues of B24bn in non-airline commercial activities alone for FY 2017.

At that time the company was looking into the possible takeover of 15 additional airports owned by the Department of Airports.

That monumental expansion plan was waylaid, but in September this year Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the ministry had resolved to shift the management of Udon Thani, Krabi and Buri Ram airports to AoT, which he said could help expand their capacities and turn them into regional air transport hubs that are well-positioned to handle more tourists.

The three airports currently run by the Department of Airports (DoA) will soon come under the control of Airports of Thailand (AoT) to help drive tourism growth, he said.

In addition to Phuket International Airport, AoT also currently operates Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports in Bangkok, Chiang Mai International Airport and Chiang Rai airport, as well as Hat Yai International Airport.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones
Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion
Australia reports first locally transmitted Omicron case
Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths
APEC ISOM meeting in Phuket spotlights ‘BCG Economy’
PM: No national lockdown, but bars probably won’t reopen
In hunt for Omicron, Phuket health officials yet to locate 40 African tourists
Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway
Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says
Thai Vietjet resumes Taiwan-Phuket flights
Government hunts for visitors from Africa
Phuket marks 96 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quality tests of face masks reveal the truth, Angry employee starts massive fire? || December 1
Suthep indicted over construction contracts
Phuket readies to remember, honour the late King Bhumibol

 

Phuket community
Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion

Does seem poor. Why can't someone just count the 1500 and have them sit inside on the 4000 seats...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

It's a simple enough matter to go to the land office and find out if the land has 'servitude...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

Amazing impudence considering the their own vaccination status.... ...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

No need for overreactions of local governments. Omicron seems to be highly contagious but is 'mi...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

A funny Anutin way to shuffle with vaccines. First he received vaccine donations from european count...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

100% Thainess. What a nonsense to be busy with. Just shift that water machine a few meters....(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

This is a joke, right? Thailand STILL hasn't vaccinated its own citizens and residents yet beca...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

Typical response of much talk and no action unless someone gets paid....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Same old games

I've found the best way to avoid paying a bribe is to stay calm and respectful and ask for a rec...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Same old games

Spread to Kamala now as well. At least twenty Thais went past with no helmets but the first foreigne...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket

 