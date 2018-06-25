FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket airport-turnoff underpass opens one lane

PHUKET: Workers at the underpass under construction at the turnoff for Phuket International Airport yesterday (June 24) opened one lane to traffic travelling northbound as a temporary measure to ease traffic congestion at the site.

Monday 25 June 2018, 05:57PM

There sign is still there, but motorists are allowed to drive – slowly – on the single northbound lane open through the underpass. Photo: Highways Dept, Phuket office

Cars and motorbikes were driving northbound through the tunnel as of yesterday (June 24). Photo: Chokdee Inkrab

Cars and motorbikes were driving northbound through the tunnel as of yesterday (June 24). Photo: Chokdee Inkrab

Cars and motorbikes were driving northbound through the tunnel as of yesterday (June 24). Photo: Chokdee Inkrab

Cars and motorbikes were driving northbound through the tunnel as of yesterday (June 24). Photo: Chokdee Inkrab

Cars and motorbikes were driving northbound through the tunnel as of yesterday (June 24). Photo: Chokdee Inkrab

Cars and motorbikes were driving northbound through the tunnel as of yesterday (June 24). Photo: Chokdee Inkrab

Cars and motorbikes were driving northbound through the tunnel as of yesterday (June 24). Photo: Chokdee Inkrab

“We believe that doing so made travelling through the area more convenient for people,” Department of Highways project engineer Somkiet Yimpong confirmed to The Phuket News.

The single northbound lane will remain open until further notice, he added.

Mr Somkiat also reported that construction of the underpass has reached the 62% milestone.

“And it will definitely be finished on time,” he said.

"The project is scheduled for completion in August 2019. We are confident that the construction will be completed in time,” Mr Somkiet assured.

Meanwhile, Thalang Police have cautioned motorists that traffic is expected to be affected while Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) install new 115kV power cables at the site and repair existing 33kV cables from 6am-5pm this Thursday (June 28), and again on July 5 and July 12.

 

 

Editor | 27 June 2018 - 15:44:05 

Oops! Fixed - Thank you!

CaptainJack | 26 June 2018 - 12:30:58 

Good of you to include a map PN. There are many times when that helps. Unfortunately this time the map is wrong.

Kurt | 26 June 2018 - 12:26:31 

Of course this underpass is not mend for tourists/travelers airport arrivals/departures.
Is there anything to benefit tourists/travelers on Phuket? Anyway, at that location was simply no need for a underpass. It is only serving kick backs to officials here and there.

Pauly44 | 26 June 2018 - 12:14:47 

It's never been about improving the road, there was nothing wrong with it to begin with, it's all about the money.

Shwe | 26 June 2018 - 06:08:03 

I fail to see how this underpass will benefit travelers to and from the airport. Only travelers going north or south will benefit. Another waste of public money

