Phuket airport to hold public shooting safety drill

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport will hold a safety drill simulating a public shooting emergency on Friday (June 23).

tourismtransportSafety

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 June 2023, 09:53AM

Image: Phuket International Airport

The exercise, called the ‘Full-scale exercise of Phuket International Airport Emergency Plan (PEMEX 2023)”, will be held on the second floor of the Domestic Terminal.

The exercise will start at 10pm and end at midnight.

Management at Phuket Airport have asked the public to refrain from taking pictures and recording any videos of the training exercise to prevent misunderstandings among the public.