Phuket airport to hold bomb simulation training drill

PHUKET: The Phuket Public Relations Department have today announced that a Phuket International Airport Full Emergency Plan (Pemex) exercise will take place at the airport at 10pm tonight.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 August 2018, 01:14PM

The exercise will be a ‘sabotage by bomb’ scenario within the domestic terminal departure hall. Photo: The Phuket News / File

Phuket Public Relations Department Chief Ms Bussaya Chaipeum said that the exercise, to be carried out from 10pm until 1:30am, will be a “sabotage by bomb” scenario within the domestic terminal departure hall.

Some areas of the training area will be blocked during the training drill and this may affect some passengers.

Phuket International Airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen has raised some concerns over the drill and how it will affect passengers but he says that “practice drills provide valuable training and prepare staff for emergency situations.”

Phuket International Airport apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused.

 

 

Kurt | 30 August 2018 - 17:57:47 

Let's hope they play a pick up truck scenario. Parked 1 hour in front of terminal without driver inside. ( remote bomb treat). Something they did not understand last week at C-M airport, and there just silly wheel clamped  a potential remote bomb.

