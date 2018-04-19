PHUKET: Phuket International Airport will close its runway and one taxiway for more than six hours each day for 12 days so that cleaning and maintenance can be carried out.

Thursday 19 April 2018, 06:17PM

Workers carry out repairs to the runway at Phuket Airport in February. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen announced yesterday (April 18) that the closures will be in effect each day from April 27 to May 8.

The runway and taxiway will be closed from midnight until 6:30am each day of the repair days, he said.

The cleaning and maintenance is being carried out so that Phuket International Airport complies with safety standards set down by the ICAO, Mr Petch explained.

“We understand that these works inconvenience passengers at the airport. We apologise for this. We have met with airline representatives to make sure disruptions are kept to a minimum,” Mr Petch said.

The next maintenance period will be in July and September, Mr Petch added.

Repairs were most recently carried out to the runway in February. (See story here.)

Those repairs and closures resulted in huge delays at the airport by disrupted flights. (See story here.)