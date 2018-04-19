Airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen announced yesterday (April 18) that the closures will be in effect each day from April 27 to May 8.
The runway and taxiway will be closed from midnight until 6:30am each day of the repair days, he said.
The cleaning and maintenance is being carried out so that Phuket International Airport complies with safety standards set down by the ICAO, Mr Petch explained.
“We understand that these works inconvenience passengers at the airport. We apologise for this. We have met with airline representatives to make sure disruptions are kept to a minimum,” Mr Petch said.
The next maintenance period will be in July and September, Mr Petch added.
Repairs were most recently carried out to the runway in February. (See story here.)
Those repairs and closures resulted in huge delays at the airport by disrupted flights. (See story here.)
Kurt | 20 April 2018 - 09:38:05