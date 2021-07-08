The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket airport taxi fare probe goes nowhere

Phuket airport taxi fare probe goes nowhere

PHUKET: Tanee Suebrerk, Deputy-Director of the Department of Land Transport, arrived in Phuket from Bangkok yesterday to preside over a meeting with airport taxi operators to investigate and discuss issues regarding taxi fares charged while the COVID economic crisis continues.

tourismtransporteconomicsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 July 2021, 05:40PM

Tanee Suebrerk, Deputy-Director of the Department of Land Transport, arrived in Phuket yesterday (July 7). Photo: PR Phuket

Tanee Suebrerk, Deputy-Director of the Department of Land Transport, arrived in Phuket yesterday (July 7). Photo: PR Phuket

The fares charged by taxis operating at Phuket airport were ’discussed’ yesterday (July 7). Photo: PR Phuket

The fares charged by taxis operating at Phuket airport were ’discussed’ yesterday (July 7). Photo: PR Phuket

The fares charged by taxis operating at Phuket airport were ’discussed’ yesterday (July 7). Photo: PR Phuket

The fares charged by taxis operating at Phuket airport were ’discussed’ yesterday (July 7). Photo: PR Phuket

The fares charged by taxis operating at Phuket airport were ’discussed’ yesterday (July 7). Photo: PR Phuket

The fares charged by taxis operating at Phuket airport were ’discussed’ yesterday (July 7). Photo: PR Phuket

The fares charged by taxis operating at Phuket airport were ’discussed’ yesterday (July 7). Photo: PR Phuket

The fares charged by taxis operating at Phuket airport were ’discussed’ yesterday (July 7). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

At the meeting, held at Phuket Vocational College, airport taxi operators “agreed” to charging “20% off” fares as long as the crisis continues, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Present at the meeting were Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee, Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha, along with other officials and representatives of local taxi companies.

Also present were representatives from Phuket Mai Khao Sakhu Co Ltd (PMK) and Phuket Limousine and Business Services Cooperative (PBC), the the two companies that have rights to operate taxis at Phuket International Airport under a concession with Airports of Thailand (AoT).

Representatives of the two companies confirmed that the companies had been giving 20% discounts off taxi fares since the effects of the global pandemic started being felt in Phuket, and they asked for “cooperation” from the Phuket Provincial Government, said the report.

The representatives explained that the fare from the airport to Patong, a distance of “about” 38.9 kilometres, used to be B800, but right now they were charging only B640, the report added.

Giving another example, the representatives said taxi drivers used to charge B1,000 for travelling from the airport to Kata, a distance they said was “about 46km”, but their drivers were now charging only B800, the report noted.

UWC Thailand

“At these prices, they may not be able to cover the cost [of operating a taxi] because we need to handle many costs, including insurance, petrol and the concession,” said one of the representatives, not named by the PR Phuket report.

“However, we will charge these rates as long as the pandemic continues and Phuket does not have the number of tourists like it did before the pandemic,” the representative said.

“We will discuss again about when we will return to charging the normal rate,” he concluded.

It was not explained whether AoT, the Thai public company that resulted from the privatisation of the state-owned Airports Authority of Thailand (AAT), would offer any relief in the concessions to be paid for operating taxis at the airport.

AoT reported gross income of just B7.7 billion for fiscal year 2020 ( October-September), compared with B28.26bn for 2017.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Xi_Virus | 08 July 2021 - 17:58:52 

The only group of tourists who managed to bypass these gangsters were in fact Xhinese from mainland. 

They brought in their own low-quality busses including own bus drivers who had no idea about Phuket road conditions.

Tourists were picked up at the airport and transported to their rooms (often owned by Xhinese).

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Frustrations over Moderna vaccine rush in Phuket, Most expensive cities |:| July 8
67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations
Sandbox bookings strong in Patong
COVID insurance claims rise to B1.77 billion
Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms
Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm
Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
Thai cabinet earmarks B2 billion restaurant aid
More airlines confirm flights to Phuket
Phang Nga students studying in Phuket granted vaccinations, free tests
Lockdown in sight
Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated
Vaccination of Phuket expats is continuing, assures Phuket Must Win chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pfizer approved as Thailand surpasses 300,000 COVID cases; Massive fire aftermath |:| July 7
Cautious optimism over Phuket Sandbox tourism opening

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport taxi fare probe goes nowhere

The only group of tourists who managed to bypass these gangsters were in fact Xhinese from mainland....(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

WOW!!! Thailand is really making some outrageous decisions. I feel so sorry for all the innocent peo...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Thanks Dr. Kusak- your explanation makes sense- please no panic overone sand box tourist case . Foc...(Read More)

Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms

How can that there is a increase in fishing boat numbers? Don't tell us that the thai fishing l...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

July6 wasn't a Saturday !!!!! [Tuesday it was - thank you. Story fixed. Much appreciated - Ed...(Read More)

Lockdown in sight

@Christy /Nasa12 And what got your clamor got to do with this article ?...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

The vaccine were sold at a moderate price of 1650.-B. per shot. I remember the usual experts/expats ...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Boycott !!The Moderna vaccine cost $15 a dose, so is being marked up 300% according to BioPharmaDi...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Time for the respective embassies to take this vaccine hostage situation away from the private for-...(Read More)

Lockdown in sight

Getting the right wing Bangkokians to move to the north is about elections and diluting the left wi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 