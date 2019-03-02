PHUKET: Four months after a Phuket airport taxi driver wiped out six cars and a motorbike, killing the motorbike driver in the process, while bringing a tourist from the airport, police still have yet to hand the case to the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s office to bring the charge to court.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Sunday 3 March 2019, 10:00AM

The scene of the wipeout accident on Oct 30 last year. Photo: Seang Prachachon Kon Phuket / Facebook

The investigating officer, Lt Col Supon Mueangkai of Thalang Police, told The Phuket News yesterday (Mar 1), "I have charged the taxi driver, Marut Puangsombat, with reckless driving causing death and damage to property.

“I am still waiting to receive Mr Marut’s criminal record, after which I will send the case file to the public prosecutor to begin the court process,” Col Supon added.

Asked about Marut’s current whereabouts, Col Supon said, “He is not being held in police custody, although he has been cooperative when called in for questioning,” leaving him free to continue operating as an airport taxi driver in the meantime.

“The family of the late Mr Anuson have discussed compensation with Mr Marut twice so far, but have yet to reach an agreement,” Col Supon noted.

The taxi driver, 23-year-old Marut , was initially charged with reckless driving causing death after the accident, which killed 40-year-old Phuket resident Mr Anuson Rattanadilok Na Phuket. (See story here.)

A tourist was in the taxi when the accident happened at 8am, Oct 30, but escaped unharmed, and immediately returned to the airport to leave.