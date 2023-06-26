Phuket airport stages ‘active shooter’ response drill

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport held an emergency security drill on Friday (June 23) simulating the response to ‘active shooter’ in the Domestic Terminal.

tourismtransportSafety

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 June 2023, 09:28AM

The drill, called the ‘Full-scale exercise of Phuket International Airport Emergency Plan (PEMEX 2023)”, was part of security exercises regularly held at the airport under the ‘PEMEX’ banner.

The exercise was held on the second floor of the Domestic Terminal, starting at 11pm, after boarding for the final departing domestic flight had cleared the area.

The exercise simulated the co-ordinated response by security and anti-terrorism personnel to a person shooting people in the domestic terminal area.

Present to oversee the exercise were Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam, joined by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Phuket International Airport General Manager Monchai Tanode and Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in.

The response plan carried out included responding to armed attack, sabotage and arson, and the taking of hostages.

The aim of the training exercise so for the various participants and their agencies and organisations were aware of and practise the correct procedures in full coordination with other relevant agencies in order to respond to such events in a timely manner, reported Airports of Thailand Phuket branch (AoT Phuket).

Among the agencies that took part in the exercise were Provincial Police Region 8, Sakhu Police, Phuket Airline Operations Committee (AOC), Airports of Thailand ground service company (AOTGA) and the private security company provided by Airports of Thailand Co Ltd (AOT AVSEC).

Also taking part in the exercise were personnel from Vachira Phuket Hospital and Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, as well as officials from the Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) for Mai Khao, Sakhu and Thepkrasattri.