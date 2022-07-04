Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

PHUKET: All flights at Phuket International Airport were suspended yesterday afternoon (July 3) while emergency repairs were made to the runway.

tourismtransportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 4 July 2022, 08:30AM

Long delays for passengers as repairs were made to the runway. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Long delays for passengers as repairs were made to the runway. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Long delays for passengers as repairs were made to the runway. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Long delays for passengers as repairs were made to the runway. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Long delays for passengers as repairs were made to the runway. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Long delays for passengers as repairs were made to the runway. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Long delays for passengers as repairs were made to the runway. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Long delays for passengers as repairs were made to the runway. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew arrivesPhoto: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew arrivesPhoto: Eakkapop Thongtub

ImageL Phuket Info Center

ImageL Phuket Info Center

Image: FlightRadar24

Image: FlightRadar24

« »

Pilots first reported at around 12:40pm that a section of the runway where aircraft land was damaged, explained Pakin Sirichan of Airports of Thailand (AoT) Phuket.

All flights were suspended while an inspection was carried out, and confirmed that a patch of runway measuring four square metres had been damaged, he said.

The suspension left five flights in a holding pattern waiting to land, Mr Pakin added.

The runway was then closed from 1pm-1:30pm while emergency repairs were made, after which the five flights were allowed to land, Mr Pakin said.

However, the runway ‒ designated Runway 27 despite the airport having only one runway ‒ was closed to all traffic again from 5pm to 7pm as it needed more comprehensive repairs to allow normal operations to resume, Mr Pakin explained.

Pilots of all inbound flights and flight operators at Phuket airport were informed of the temporary closure ahead of time to allow any changes in flight schedules, he added.

The Phuket News was informed that some flights were diverted to Krabi.

Brightview Center

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew arrived at the airport yesterday evening to be briefed on the situation.

Many flights had been delayed, leaving many passengers to wait patiently at the airport.

Normal operations at the airport resumed at about 7:20pm, but by that time the flights that had been delayed had to be scheduled to take off or land while allowing the other flights scheduled for throughout the night to continue. Some passengers had to wait hours.

Governor Narong expressed his appreciation of how the situation was handled.

“After being informed, a Vice Governor came down first and then I came down to help,” Governor Narong said.

“The staff had resolved the problem excellently. It must be appreciated when an abnormality is found and the problem is resolved immediately,” he added.

“I would like to commend all operators,” Governor Narong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 04 July 2022 - 13:13:56 

How did the Gov 'help'- or is he a qualified airfield damage engineer? Just another arrow in his quiver!

maverick | 04 July 2022 - 12:38:59 

Christy@ the ditch did not contribute to the crash as I recall it did however hamper rescue efforts as vehicles could not traverse the ditch - they used wrong entry point to the accident scene - poor training and rescue planning - ditch is probably essential to drainage must be a lot of run off during heavy rains.

Kurt | 04 July 2022 - 09:39:36 

And Phuket Airport is lucky that  the normal arriving/departure pattern is not yet back at pre pandemic levels. Imagine what a passenger chaos would it have been in that case. This is bad publicity for Phuket Airport. It is a 1 runway airport. Than runway must be daiy inspected and always in tip yop condition.

christysweet | 04 July 2022 - 09:13:59 

Just a reminder- no one was ever indicted for the 1-2 Go crash of 2008, and a ditch next to the runway was a contributing factor to the severity of the crash. People burned to death. I bet that ditch is still  there. They also had no water in the fire trucks, having used it all   a few days prior in a drill. Thailand is cheap- for a reason.

JohnC | 04 July 2022 - 09:07:06 

Two years of hardly being used during the pandemic you would think would have be a good time to do any maintenance the runway required. What did they do all that time? Twiddle their thumbs in boredom. Play with their dumbphones. Bai ha mia noi! 555

Kurt | 04 July 2022 - 08:52:42 

A V/G and Governor came down to help? What 'help' was that? Commend staff/all operators? With what? It were pilots who reported damaged runway, not airport staff who are responsible for runway check up and maintenance. And, oh Governor, lack of inspections and maintenance is indeed a 'abnormality'.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Underwater tremors rattle off Nicobar Islands
Phuket disaster officials on alert
Thousands evacuate from ‘dangerous’ Sydney floods
Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’
More rain forecast as waves swamp coastal roads
Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival
Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, two deaths
Scheduled power outages to hit Kamala, Cherng Talay
PM ’upbeat’ over tourist numbers
Phuket Opinion: Private negotiations
Phuket marks 17 new COVID cases, one death
Two killed as Myanmar forces bomb border village
Phuket officials blank first tourist arrivals without Thailand Pass
Ukraine leader accuses Russia of ‘terror’ in missile strike that killed 21
Driver killed as fruit truck hits power pole

 

Phuket community
Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

The Middle East carriers can ramp up capacity quickly and easily - they will do so only when demand ...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

Also travel costs up 20-40%? If coming from many European source markets you forgot a zero on each o...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

They forgot to add airlines are also reluctant to restart flights to Thailand because they got burn...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

JohnC, you are so correct. The Phuket govenor and his people just don't understand....(Read More)

Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

How did the Gov 'help'- or is he a qualified airfield damage engineer? Just another arrow in...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

Christy@ the ditch did not contribute to the crash as I recall it did however hamper rescue efforts ...(Read More)

Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’

Hope they have work permits!...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

You have 100% right JohnC. ...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

Indeed, some airlines have long term fuel contracts, but those running out of it have to deal with h...(Read More)

Phuket airport holds fire drill

On 16 June a Phuket Airport fire drill, something what should be done at least once a year (!!!!) so...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 